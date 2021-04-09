Indicators: wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2 - page 2

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[Deleted]  

wajdyss, thanks for improving this indicator. Sad to see you getting harrassed for helping others. I would not even come back to this post and just keep helping others.

Thanks again,

Jet

[Deleted]  

Hi wajdyss

What is the Moving average settings? Please

 

Hey Wajdyss !


Why is this indicator giving alerts continuously? 

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