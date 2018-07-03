Problems with SMA/EMA cross program
I think it's because of this:
FXEABuilder
How can it be FXEABUILDER, Marco?
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Hi there,
I tried this program, and has the following problem with it.
When the price comes close to the action time, I get several buy or sell actions all ending in losses, they are not that big, but they all add up...
Once the price have moved away from the cross, it is more stable and remains in a buy / sell until it nears the next cross.
I had this problem before with one of these EA's and this was the scenario. And, as you can see below, the way I solved it was to
I had variables like these
double variable1 = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,12,1,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1) ;
double variable2 = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,24,3,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1) ;
//-- Long Conditions
TrueLong = variable1 +2 > variable2 ;
//-- Short Conditions
TrueShort = variable2 > variable1 -2 ;
//-- Close Long Conditions
TrueCloseLong = variable2 > variable1 -2 ;
//-- Close Short Conditions
TrueCloseShort = variable1 +2 > variable2 ;
I tried a Similar method in this program, without any success. I still get all these unwanted transactions.
Any chance anyone knows why what worked previously does not work here, and maybe a few suggestions?
Thanks in advance
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SMA15EMA6RSI14_BOT.mq4 |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//-- EA ------------------------------------------------------------------------
//--------------------------------------------------------- FXEABuilder.mq4 ---
//-- The program starts here -------------------------------------------- 0 ---
//-- Classes ----------------------------------------------------------- C ---
//--------------------------------------------------------- EA Class starts ---
class EA
{
public:
//--------------------------------------------------------------- Variables ---
double
StopLoss,
TakeProfit,
Lots,
TrailingStop;
int
Slippage,
Magic;
string
PSymbol;
//------------------------------------------------------------------ Methods ---
void EA();
void ~EA();
void Create(
double ALots,
int ASlippage,
int AMagic,
string APSymbol,
double AStopLoss,
double ATakeProfit,
double ATrailingStop
);
double PipsToDecimal(double Pips);
int Buy();
int Sell();
void CloseBuy(int Ticket);
void CloseSell(int Ticket);
void DoLongTrailingStop(int Ticket);
void DoShortTrailingStop(int Ticket);
};
//------------------------------------------------------------ Methods Body ---
//-- ---
//------------------------------------------------------------ Constructor ---
void EA::EA()
{
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------- Destructor ---
void EA::~EA()
{
}
//--------------------------------------------- Method to Create the Object ---
void EA::Create(
double ALots,
int ASlippage,
int AMagic,
string APSymbol,
double AStopLoss,
double ATakeProfit,
double ATrailingStop
)
{
Lots = ALots;
Slippage = ASlippage;
Magic = AMagic;
PSymbol = APSymbol;
StopLoss = (AStopLoss>0)?PipsToDecimal(AStopLoss):0;
TakeProfit = (ATakeProfit>0)?PipsToDecimal(ATakeProfit):0;
TrailingStop = (ATrailingStop>0)?PipsToDecimal(ATrailingStop):0;
}
//--------------------------------------- Method to convert pips to decimal ---
double EA::PipsToDecimal(double Pips)
{
double ThePoint=SymbolInfoDouble(PSymbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
if(ThePoint==0.0001 || ThePoint==0.00001)
{
return Pips * 0.0001;
}
else if(ThePoint==0.01 || ThePoint==0.001)
{
return Pips * 0.01;
}
else
{
return 0;
}
}
//---------------------------------------------------------- Method to buy ---
int EA::Buy()
{
double SL = (StopLoss>0)?Bid-StopLoss:0;
double TP = (TakeProfit>0)?Bid+TakeProfit:0;
return OrderSend(
PSymbol,
OP_BUY,
Lots,
Ask,
Slippage,
SL,
TP,
"Long Position",
Magic
);
}
//---------------------------------------------------------- Method to sell ---
int EA::Sell()
{
double SL = (StopLoss>0)?Bid-StopLoss:0;
double TP = (TakeProfit>0)?Bid+TakeProfit:0;
return OrderSend(
PSymbol,
OP_SELL,
Lots,
Bid,
Slippage,
SL,
TP,
"Short Position",
Magic
);
}
//----------------------------------------------- Method to close buy orders ---
void EA::CloseBuy(int Ticket)
{
OrderClose(Ticket,Lots,Bid,Slippage);
}
//---------------------------------------------- Method to close sell orders ---
void EA::CloseSell(int Ticket)
{
OrderClose(Ticket,Lots,Ask,Slippage);
}
//------------------------------------------- Method of Long Trailing Stop ---
void EA::DoLongTrailingStop(int Ticket)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
RefreshRates();
OrderSelect(Ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStop)
{
if(Bid-TrailingStop > OrderStopLoss()|| OrderStopLoss()==0)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),
OrderOpenPrice(),
Bid-TrailingStop,
OrderTakeProfit(),
0
);
}
}
}
}
//------------------------------------------ Method of Short Trailing Stop ---
void EA::DoShortTrailingStop(int Ticket)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
RefreshRates();
OrderSelect(Ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()>Ask+TrailingStop || OrderStopLoss()==0)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),
OrderOpenPrice(),
Ask+TrailingStop,
OrderTakeProfit(),
0
);
}
}
}
}
//-- End Of Class
//-- Global Variables Declaration and constants initialization -------- 1 ---
extern double StopLoss = 0; // SL
extern double TakeProfit = 0; // TP
extern double TrailingStop = 0; // Trailing Stop
extern double Lots = 1; // The Lot Size
extern int Slippage = 5; // The Maximum Slippage
const int Magic = 75644; // The magic number
bool TrueLong;
bool TrueShort;
bool TrueCloseLong;
bool TrueCloseShort;
int LongTicket;
int ShortTicket;
datetime PreviousTime;
int SignalMode;
EA Long;
EA Short;
//-- Expert initialization function ----------------------------------- I ---
int OnInit()
{
//-- Variables Initialization ----------------------------------------- 2 ---
Long.Create(Lots,Slippage,Magic,Symbol(),StopLoss,TakeProfit,TrailingStop);
Short.Create(Lots,Slippage,Magic,Symbol(),StopLoss,TakeProfit,TrailingStop);
TrueLong = false;
TrueShort = false;
TrueCloseLong = false;
TrueCloseShort = false;
LongTicket = -1;
ShortTicket = -1;
PreviousTime = Time[0];
SignalMode = 0;
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//-- Expert deinitialization function -------------------------------- D ---
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
}
//-- Expert tick function -------------------------------------------- T ---
void OnTick()
{
//-- The algorithm ---------------------------------------------------- 3 ---
if(SignalMode==1)
{
if(PreviousTime==Time[0])
{
}
else
{
Trade();
}
PreviousTime = Time[0];
}
else
{
Trade();
}
//-- The algorithm has finished
}
//------------------------------------------------------------------------ F ---
void Trade(){
//-- Variables
double variable1 = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_M15,6,1,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1) ;
double variable2 = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_M15,15,3,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1) ;
//-- double variable3 = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_M15,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1) ;
//-- Long Conditions
TrueLong = variable1 +0.1 > variable2 ;
//-- Short Conditions
TrueShort = variable2 > variable1 -0.1 ;
//-- Close Long Conditions
TrueCloseLong = variable2 > variable1 -0.1 ;
//-- Close Short Conditions
TrueCloseShort = variable1 +0.1 > variable2 ;
//-- Trade
if(OrderSelect(LongTicket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
{
if(OrderCloseTime()!=0)
{
LongTicket=-1;
}
}
if(OrderSelect(ShortTicket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
{
if(OrderCloseTime()!=0)
{
ShortTicket=-1;
}
}
if(TrueLong)
{
if(LongTicket==-1)
{
LongTicket = Long.Buy();
}
}
if(TrueShort)
{
if(ShortTicket==-1)
{
ShortTicket = Short.Sell();
}
}
if(TrueCloseLong)
{
if(LongTicket>-1)
{
Long.CloseBuy(LongTicket);
LongTicket = -1;
}
}
if(TrueCloseShort)
{
if(ShortTicket>-1)
{
Short.CloseSell(ShortTicket);
ShortTicket = -1;
}
}
if(LongTicket>-1)
{
Long.DoLongTrailingStop(LongTicket);
}
if(ShortTicket>-1)
{
Short.DoShortTrailingStop(ShortTicket);
}
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------- End ---