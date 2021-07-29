Is ePayments safe?

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when we want withdraw from account, we can see ePayments on the first.

Is it safe?  I have seen some bad news about ePayments. 

Has anyone used it? Can you talk about it?

 
As far as I know - many people are using it (and there are some threads in rus part of the forum).

Announcement about ePayments are here: The seventh payment method in MetaTrader — ePayments
 
Its good , the ePayments card arrived within 6 days ,but , validate your account before you make any withdrawals
 

As a USA resident, its hard for me to send money in and out of my offshore broker accounts. ePayment is only 1 of 2 that I can trust that takes USA residents (the other being Skrill, but they have since become restricted as well). The only issue i have with Epayment is even though i can send US currency in, I cant get it back out in US currency. I always have to convert it to EUR first, and then send. There typically is a fee, but in my situation i can get it waived because they are aware of the issue. 


BTW, i been using them for about 5 or 6 years 

 
Excellent service.
 
Yu Zhang:

when we want withdraw from account, we can see ePayments on the first.

Is it safe?  I have seen some bad news about ePayments. 

Has anyone used it? Can you talk about it?

Great so far for me.

 
its safe and secure
 

And easy.

You can just walk up to the ATM and pull some cash, or pay at any POS terminal.

Globally.

 
Yu Zhang:

when we want withdraw from account, we can see ePayments on the first.

Is it safe?  I have seen some bad news about ePayments. 

Has anyone used it? Can you talk about it?

I'm using e-payment and all working well in my country..
 

I opened an e-payment account 27.09.2018 with the link below

since this date I am waiting e-payment card issue...

can you tell me when we get our free card ?

mql site still writing we can get free card using promo code !!!

 
Marco vd Heijden:

And easy.

You can just walk up to the ATM and pull some cash, or pay at any POS terminal.

Globally.


if you could get your card. :)

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