The seventh payment method in MetaTrader — ePayments
good feature. thank you.
Good one, Thanks a lot for updating
great
We need Skrill to be added!
Ahmed Soliman:Why ?
We need Skrill to be added!
We need Skrill to be added!
does mql support bank transfer?
Dear moderator, by implementing the new method of payment ... the other features seem to have difficulties ... I can no longer deposit money via neteller of creditcard. I have sent a mail already but no answer. I need to deposit money in my account because an EA has to be paid.
Hope to hear from you soon.
Regards,
Theo
Files:
error_creditcard.PNG 37 kb
error_neteller.PNG 23 kb
Theo Brand:Hello please check your verification code and try again.
Dear moderator, by implementing the new method of payment ... the other features seem to have difficulties ... I can no longer deposit money via neteller of creditcard. I have sent a mail already but no answer. I need to deposit money in my account because an EA has to be paid.
Dear moderator, by implementing the new method of payment ... the other features seem to have difficulties ... I can no longer deposit money via neteller of creditcard. I have sent a mail already but no answer. I need to deposit money in my account because an EA has to be paid.
Good service. Many choice.
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The MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms now support the ePayments system. This electronic payment system provides a convenient and secure e-wallet for online professionals. The ePayments system has joined Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay bank cards, as well as MQL5.community, PayPal, WebMoney and Neteller payment systems to provide the seventh payment method in the popular platforms. The ePayment users from over one hundred countries can now pay for virtual hosting, trading robots, indicators and trading signal subscriptions straight from the platform using their favorite payment method.
Paying via ePayments is very easy. Select a necessary service directly in MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and specify your ePayments wallet in the list of the available payment methods. You only need to enter your login details and confirm the payment:
Choose your preferred payment method and pay for the popular services straight from your MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. All the popular payment systems are available in your trading platform!