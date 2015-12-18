The seventh payment method in MetaTrader — ePayments

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The MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms now support the ePayments system. This electronic payment system provides a convenient and secure e-wallet for online professionals. The ePayments system has joined Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay bank cards, as well as MQL5.community, PayPal, WebMoney and Neteller payment systems to provide the seventh payment method in the popular platforms. The ePayment users from over one hundred countries can now pay for virtual hosting, trading robots, indicators and trading signal subscriptions straight from the platform using their favorite payment method.

Paying via ePayments is very easy. Select a necessary service directly in MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and specify your ePayments wallet in the list of the available payment methods. You only need to enter your login details and confirm the payment:


The seventh payment method in MetaTrader — ePayments


Choose your preferred payment method and pay for the popular services straight from your MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. All the popular payment systems are available in your trading platform!

ePayments.com - Ассоциация Электронных Платежей
  • www.epayments.com
By completing and submitting this form you are requesting membership of ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS ASSOCIATION , a company limited by guarantee incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 07637944 whose registered office is at Palladium House, 1-4 Argyll Street, London, United Kingdom W1F 7LD (‘ EPA ’). Membership of EPA is open to...
 
good feature. thank you.
 
Good one, Thanks a lot for updating
 
great
 
We need Skrill to be added!
 
Ahmed Soliman:
We need Skrill to be added!
Why ?
 
does mql support bank transfer?
 
we need Bitcoin to be added
 

Dear moderator, by implementing the new method of payment ... the other features seem to have difficulties ... I can no longer deposit money via neteller of creditcard. I have sent a mail already but no answer. I need to deposit money in my account because an EA has to be paid. 

 

Hope to hear from you soon.

Regards,

Theo 

Files:
error_creditcard.PNG  37 kb
error_neteller.PNG  23 kb
[Deleted]  
Theo Brand:

Dear moderator, by implementing the new method of payment ... the other features seem to have difficulties ... I can no longer deposit money via neteller of creditcard. I have sent a mail already but no answer. I need to deposit money in my account because an EA has to be paid.

Hello please check your verification code and try again.
 
Good service. Many choice.
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