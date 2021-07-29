Is ePayments safe? - page 2
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Please contact E-Payments.
Please contact E-Payments.
yes I tried 4 times
each time they answered we will anounce when it will be available
:)
We are not E-Payments.
We can not help you.
It seems that they have given you an answer.
We are not E-Payments.
We can not help you.
It seems that they have given you an answer.
As far as I know MasterCard refuse to work with ePayments regards new cards. All who has old cards (like me) will continue to work with them, but about new ePayments claimed to start doing cards shortly, but when exactly don't know.
About withdrawal from ePayments, it's safe, I'm using them for long and never got any issues...
Here is their announcement.
Is cardpay work for any of you guys?
No. Its not working. I can't widhrawl my to mastercard and paypal don't support our contry.