Candle stick Strategy accuracy of 0.1pips 80% winning ratio on 1day TF
Its easy to practice on a completed (past) chart.
How do you find the key level when the market is still moving?
Try on a demo account and see the results, thats what they are for.
A chart without a decent explenation means NOTHING in terms of strategy.
We are not visionary's.
You have to explain what you are doing.
Where are the key point's ?
How do you find them ?
For example:
1. Price must touch key point before entry level.
What price ?
How do you find it ?
What entry level ?
How do you find the entry level ?
2. Entry level is 40 pips above key level.
What key level ?
How do you find the key level ??
Its easy to practice on a completed (past) chart.
How do you find the key level when the market is still moving?
Try on a demo account and see the results, thats what they are for.
As i said i back test and front test ( getting key levels and trading in real time) i've been profiting from this strategy for a while this week was on Usd/chf and usd/ jpy
I'm opening an account exclusively for trading with this strategy
i even have key levels that have not been triggered ( reached) maybe next week
i will release some of this key levels Asap.
I already lost interest.
Bye.
A chart without a decent explenation means NOTHING in terms of strategy.
We are not visionary's.
You have to explain what you are doing.
Where are the key point's ?
How do you find them ?
For example:
1. Price must touch key point before entry level.
What price ?
How do you find it ?
What entry level ?
How do you find the entry level ?
2. Entry level is 40 pips above key level.
What key level ?
How do you find the key level ??
First of all a key level is basically and invisible support or resistance'' price at which the may market decides to change direction
First of all a key level is basically and invisible support or resistance'' price at which the may market decides to change direction
Yes, but how do you know it before it happens (change direction)?
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I've been working on this new strategy based on hidden key points that give entry and exit not necessarily on support or resistance points i have been fine tuning it for optimum results.
I will give updates soon