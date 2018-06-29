Candle stick Strategy accuracy of 0.1pips 80% winning ratio on 1day TF - page 2
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Yes, but how do you know it before it happens (change direction)?
So, in 0.88170 you will sell, right?
Do you wait for a daily close at your key level, or intraday is fine too?
So, in 0.88170 you will sell, right?
Do you wait for a daily close at your key level, or intraday is fine too?
No you don't need to wait for the close of the day
you enter once that price (0.88170) is hit
2.
On Aud/jpy there is a key level support at 81.617 the market is headed upwards to the entry which is 40 pips above 81.617
The entry will be 82.017 BUY
lets watch and how it goes : )
the entry point may trigger today
sl = 40 tp = 30 - 200
No you don't need to wait for the close of the day
sl = 40 tp = 30 - 200
What does this mean ?
stoploss 40
take profit 30 - 200 ? 30 minus 200 ? thats a negative -170
Did you mean like this??
I don't get it...
Please answer this question:
If you know it's going to hit 82.047 then why not go long right away ?
That's what i did so let's compare my results to yours later on okey.
What does this mean ?
stoploss 40
take profit 30 - 200 ? 30 minus 200 ? thats a negative -170
Did you mean like this??
What i mean is you buy at exactly 82.017 sl = 40pips tp = 30 to 200 pips
when placing buy stop be aware that spread could make the trade trigger 1 to 2 pips before the set level
This is an exact science.
You can not put in an order 30 to 200.
It's either one or somewhere in between.
Not both.
We need an exact number, not a shady spectrum.
Here are most probable points
1. tp = 30
2. tp = 50
3. tp = 70
4. tp = 100
Oh now it has become four in stead of two.
When all we can use and need, is one.You strategy is invalid.
Come on @Marco vd Heijden, if he did discovered a new way to calculate efficient key levels, why don't you believe him ?
@Adeiza Daniel, I do believe you, could you draft an basic EA with that strategy just to see what it gives on long term - much more good that any speech on the forum - and fairly enough to make shush up the skeptics ?
Come on @Marco vd Heijden, if he did discovered a new way to calculate efficient key levels, why don't you believe him ?
@Adeiza Daniel, I do believe you, could you draft an basic EA with that strategy just to see what it gives on long term - much more good that any speech on the forum - and fairly enough to make shush up the skeptics ?
Show me how you can set 4 different take profit levels for one position.
You can't.
The strategy is invalid.
Please read and understand what you are responding to.