Candle stick Strategy accuracy of 0.1pips 80% winning ratio on 1day TF - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, but how do you know it before it happens (change direction)?

 
Adeiza Daniel:

So, in 0.88170 you will sell, right?

Do you wait for a daily close at your key level, or intraday is fine too?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

So, in 0.88170 you will sell, right?

Do you wait for a daily close at your key level, or intraday is fine too?

No you don't need to wait for the close of the day

you enter once that price (0.88170) is hit

2.

On Aud/jpy there is a key level support at 81.617  the market is headed upwards to the entry which is 40 pips above 81.617

The entry will be 82.017  BUY

lets watch and how it goes  : )

the entry point may trigger today

sl = 40  tp = 30 - 200

 
Adeiza Daniel:

No you don't need to wait for the close of the day


sl = 40  tp = 30 - 200

What does this mean ?

stoploss 40

take profit 30 - 200 ? 30 minus 200 ? thats a negative -170

Did you mean like this?? 

I don't get it...


Please answer this question:

If you know it's going to hit 82.047 then why not go long right away ?

That's what i did so let's compare my results to yours later on okey.


 
Marco vd Heijden:

What does this mean ?

stoploss 40

take profit 30 - 200 ? 30 minus 200 ? thats a negative -170

Did you mean like this?? 


What i mean is you buy at exactly 82.017  sl = 40pips    tp = 30 to 200 pips

when placing buy stop be aware that spread could make the trade trigger 1 to 2 pips before the set level

 

This is an exact science.

You can not put in an order 30 to 200.

It's either one or somewhere in between.

Not both.

We need an exact number, not a shady spectrum.

 

Here are most probable points

1. tp = 30

2. tp = 50

3. tp = 70

4. tp = 100

 

Oh now it has become four in stead of two.

When all we can use and need, is one.

You strategy is invalid.
 

Come on @Marco vd Heijden, if he did discovered a new way to calculate efficient key levels, why don't you believe him ?

@Adeiza Daniel, I do believe you, could you draft an basic EA with that strategy just to see what it gives on long term - much more good that any speech on the forum - and fairly enough to make shush up the skeptics ? 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Come on @Marco vd Heijden, if he did discovered a new way to calculate efficient key levels, why don't you believe him ?

@Adeiza Daniel, I do believe you, could you draft an basic EA with that strategy just to see what it gives on long term - much more good that any speech on the forum - and fairly enough to make shush up the skeptics ? 

Show me how you can set 4 different take profit levels for one position.

You can't.

The strategy is invalid.

Please read and understand what you are responding to.

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