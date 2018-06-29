Candle stick Strategy accuracy of 0.1pips 80% winning ratio on 1day TF - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's alright I can understand that ....
but come on, show something, explain something to the world - you're just sharing the fact that you find a way to make a lot of money to people who won't benefit of. Who will care ? :)