Volume and backtesting
I do not know ... sorry ...
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There is the general summary related to backtesting and optimization on MT5 -
I have created an EA for scalping in MQL5, when I do tests in back testing EURUSD it generates very good results only if the Volume indicator with Real Volume
indicates that it has values but if there is no volume loses more than what it earns, is this normal ?
Could you show a piece of code to precise what you're saying ?
scalping is Condemned to failure .
and your broker can take all your money by widening it spread.
in forex there is not any shortcut.
you have to switch to D1 and higher tfs to make money.
this a 9 years trader that recommended you.
to make sure about my claim just place your EA on a demo account and make a live test...
good luck
scalping is Condemned to failure .
and your broker can take all your money by widening it spread.
in forex there is not any shortcut.
you have to switch to D1 and higher tfs to make money.
this a 9 years trader that recommended you.
to make sure about my claim just place your EA on a demo account and make a live test...
good luck
don't want to interrupt the thread and the question the thread starter has...
but isn't there a possibility to hide automatic placed Orders and Stop Losses etc. from the broker?!
That would make it work.
don't want to interrupt the thread and the question the thread starter has...
but isn't there a possibility to hide automatic placed Orders and Stop Losses etc. from the broker?!
That would make it work.
This would work with dynamic spread adjustment.
Also, volumes differ between borkers so it's not a fixed value.
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I have created an EA for scalping in MQL5, when I do tests in back testing EURUSD it generates very good results only if the Volume indicator with Real Volume
indicates that it has values but if there is no volume loses more than what it earns, is this normal ?