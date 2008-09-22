Experts: Divergence Trader
amazing
If I'm reading the code right, this isn't really a divergence trade as-is. BUT YOU CAN'T ARGUE WITH RESULTS!!
I took this and did some optimization. I'm working with a smaller account and a broker that does 5-digit pricing, but I'm getting 2.38 profit factor. I'm going to do a walk-forward test on my demo account, but this is really impressive!
Symbol EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2009.04.17 00:00 - 2009.04.23 23:55 (2009.04.17 - 2009.04.24) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters Lots=0.1; Slippage=2; Fast_Period=7; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=88; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0.0011; DVStayOut=0.0079; ProfitMade=510; LossLimit=690; TrailStop=410; PLBreakEven=970; StartHour=0; StopHour=24; BasketProfit=75; BasketLoss=9999; FileData=false; Bars in test 1809 Ticks modelled 81509 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 250.00 Total net profit 918.17 Gross profit 1583.82 Gross loss -665.65 Profit factor 2.38 Expected payoff 1.11 Absolute drawdown 18.95 Maximal drawdown 300.70 (23.74%) Relative drawdown 37.08% (137.06) Total trades 827 Short positions (won %) 450 (84.44%) Long positions (won %) 377 (79.58%) Profit trades (% of total) 680 (82.22%) Loss trades (% of total) 147 (17.78%) Largest profit trade 5.17 loss trade -6.97 Average profit trade 2.33 loss trade -4.53 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 163 (298.45) consecutive losses (loss in money) 49 (-82.43) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 298.45 (163) consecutive loss (count of losses) -97.24 (14) Average consecutive wins 30 consecutive losses 6
attention!!! this e/a is being sold as a clickbank product under the title of pipsleader, the only difference is a recommendation to run it on a 1 hour frame, run divergance trader and pipsleader on a 5 minute frame and the results are identical, even the parameter box is the same. I hope they haven`t ripped you off too badly, you deserve all their clickbank profits for your work.
If I'm reading the code right, this isn't really a divergence trade as-is. BUT YOU CAN'T ARGUE WITH RESULTS!!
I took this and did some optimization. I'm working with a smaller account and a broker that does 5-digit pricing, but I'm getting 2.38 profit factor. I'm going to do a walk-forward test on my demo account, but this is really impressive!
Strategy Tester Report
bagoomba, is it possible to run this on a $2800 mini acct with 1:200 leverage on a 5 min chart?
Thank you for your help. Is it possible to email me? If so, sanyhuis@hotmail.com
If I'm reading the code right, this isn't really a divergence trade as-is. BUT YOU CAN'T ARGUE WITH RESULTS!!
I took this and did some optimization. I'm working with a smaller account and a broker that does 5-digit pricing, but I'm getting 2.38 profit factor. I'm going to do a walk-forward test on my demo account, but this is really impressive!
Strategy Tester Report
This robot is very interesting...but I have a doubt about then function divergence().
What's meaning in the function
maF1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, F_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, F_Price, mypos);
maS1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, S_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, S_Price, mypos);
dv1 = (maF1 - maS1);
maF2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, F_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, F_Price, mypos + 1);
maS2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, S_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, S_Price, mypos + 1);
dv2 = ((maF1 - maS1) - (maF2 - maS2));
//----
return(dv1 - dv2);
this function always returns (maF2 - maS2). in fact dv1-dv2=(maF1 - maS1)-((maF1 - maS1) - (maF2 - maS2))=(maF2 - maS2)
If isn't an error, why calculate maF1 and maS1? In this way maF1 and maS1 never play a role in trading strategy.
..or I'm wrong?
Thanks
This robot is very interesting...but I have a doubt about then function divergence().
What's meaning in the function
maF1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, F_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, F_Price, mypos);
maS1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, S_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, S_Price, mypos);
dv1 = (maF1 - maS1);
maF2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, F_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, F_Price, mypos + 1);
maS2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, S_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, S_Price, mypos + 1);
dv2 = ((maF1 - maS1) - (maF2 - maS2));
//----
return(dv1 - dv2);
this function always returns (maF2 - maS2). in fact dv1-dv2=(maF1 - maS1)-((maF1 - maS1) - (maF2 - maS2))=(maF2 - maS2)
If isn't an error, why calculate maF1 and maS1? In this way maF1 and maS1 never play a role in trading strategy.
..or I'm wrong?
Thanks
REF(indicator,N) means the indicdator in N days before
I test this EA in some markets in different frames,short always win,but long bring big loss
but the result is so exciting
maybe because it has a good exit module
Be very careful about this EA and test it on a demo account. In 2 days test on demo I had a big loss. EA only opened long positions!!!! Balance of account droped to half in only two day but interestingly strategy tester reports a tremendous raise in the same period!!!!!!!! I don't understand how he could trick strategy tester.
Be very careful about this EA and test it on a demo account. In 2 days test on demo I had a big loss. EA only opened long positions!!!! Balance of account droped to half in only two day but interestingly strategy tester reports a tremendous raise in the same period!!!!!!!! I don't understand how he could trick strategy tester.
Any updates on this strategy? I am trying it right now on demo mode and it gives tremendeous results on Shorts. 260 pips so far today on 0.1 lots settings. it opens up to 12 transactions at once. I didnt study the code yet. i know that it is a good day for going short but still..
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Divergence Trader:
Author: Collector