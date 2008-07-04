Experts: CashMachine | 5 min | Hidden Stop Loss & Hidden Take Profit thresholds || EURUSD
dobra robota! biore sie za testy! pozdrawiam
eseq@op.pl
I have tested EA with the same parameters and in the same time frame and got different resuts, unfortunately pooreer. I do not know why?
Strategy Tester Report
CashMachine_5min
Admiral-Demo (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Okres
|5 Minut (M5) 2008.02.20 00:00 - 2008.07.02 23:55 (2008.02.20 - 2008.07.03)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parametry
|hidden_TakeProfit=60; hidden_StopLoss=30; Lots=0.2; target_tp1=20; target_tp2=35; target_tp3=50; pidem=0; pidemu=14; pisto=0; pistok=5; pistod=3; istslow=3;
|Słupki w tescie
|28417
|Ticks modelled
|947164
|Modelling quality
|75.45%
|Mismatched charts errors
|1
|Depozyt początkowy
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-536.94
|Gross profit
|4731.72
|Gross loss
|-5268.66
|Profit factor
|0.90
|Przewidywany zysk
|-2.97
|Absolute drawdown
|1011.50
|Maximal drawdown
|1029.50 (10.28%)
|Relative drawdown
|10.28% (1029.50)
|Transakcji w sumie
|181
|Short positions (won %)
|103 (22.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|78 (64.10%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|73 (40.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|108 (59.67%)
|Największy
|profit trade
|284.00
|loss trade
|-66.00
|Średni
|profit trade
|64.82
|loss trade
|-48.78
|Maksimum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (373.46)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-481.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|373.46 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-481.70 (10)
|Średni
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
Hi
I have try your Cashmachine, its seem to be does not work. I wait for all day but its doesn't trade any thing.
I don't thinks that I have miss some procedure .
Can you please explain to me what is going on.
It doesn't work based on strategy tests and I have yet to find any EA on this site that does work and I think these EAs are planted by brokers or somebody is lazy or somebody doesn't know what they are doing or the robot is not the only one with a screw loose or it was amateur curve fitted to a specific data stream. My opinion, a good system should work on almost anything forex within a parameter range and it should be tested on more than one broker platform. I cross-platform strategy tested it $10,000 default, on FXDD it produced all negative profit factors EURUSD .34, EURJPY .02, USDJPY .10, and on IBFX again EURUSD .25 and USDJPY .06. A profit factor of 1.00 is breakeven. Shitcan this thing. My suggestion, especially avoid Ilan 1.4 and 1.6 like the black death plague.
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CashMachine | 5 min | Hidden Stop Loss & Hidden Take Profit thresholds || EURUSD:
Author: Piotr