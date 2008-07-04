Experts: CashMachine | 5 min | Hidden Stop Loss & Hidden Take Profit thresholds || EURUSD

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CashMachine | 5 min | Hidden Stop Loss & Hidden Take Profit thresholds || EURUSD:

Lot = 0.2, you can change into 0.1 or set whatever value you want

Author: Piotr

[Deleted]  

dobra robota! biore sie za testy! pozdrawiam

eseq@op.pl

[Deleted]  

The real test of TradeNewbie



EURUSD - 10.000 $

M5




Test

[Deleted]  

I have tested  EA with the same parameters and in the same time frame and got different resuts, unfortunately pooreer. I do not know why?


CashMachine_5min
Admiral-Demo (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Okres5 Minut (M5) 2008.02.20 00:00 - 2008.07.02 23:55 (2008.02.20 - 2008.07.03)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametryhidden_TakeProfit=60; hidden_StopLoss=30; Lots=0.2; target_tp1=20; target_tp2=35; target_tp3=50; pidem=0; pidemu=14; pisto=0; pistok=5; pistod=3; istslow=3; 

Słupki w tescie28417Ticks modelled947164Modelling quality75.45%
Mismatched charts errors1




Depozyt początkowy10000.00



Total net profit-536.94Gross profit4731.72Gross loss-5268.66
Profit factor0.90Przewidywany zysk-2.97

Absolute drawdown1011.50Maximal drawdown1029.50 (10.28%)Relative drawdown10.28% (1029.50)

Transakcji w sumie181Short positions (won %)103 (22.33%)Long positions (won %)78 (64.10%)

Profit trades (% of total)73 (40.33%)Loss trades (% of total)108 (59.67%)
Największyprofit trade284.00loss trade-66.00
Średniprofit trade64.82loss trade-48.78
Maksimumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (373.46)consecutive losses (loss in money)10 (-481.70)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)373.46 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-481.70 (10)
Średniconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
[Deleted]  

Hi

I have try your Cashmachine, its seem to be does not work. I wait for all day but its doesn't trade any thing.

I don't thinks that I have miss some procedure .

Can you please explain to me what is going on.

 
It doesn't work based on strategy tests and I have yet to find any EA on this site that does work and I think these EAs are planted by brokers or somebody is lazy or somebody doesn't know what they are doing or the robot is not the only one with a screw loose or it was amateur curve fitted to a specific data stream. My opinion, a good system should work on almost anything forex within a parameter range and it should be tested on more than one broker platform. I cross-platform strategy tested it $10,000 default, on FXDD it produced all negative profit factors EURUSD .34, EURJPY .02, USDJPY .10, and on IBFX again EURUSD .25 and USDJPY .06. A profit factor of 1.00 is breakeven. Shitcan this thing. My suggestion, especially avoid Ilan 1.4 and 1.6 like the black death plague.
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