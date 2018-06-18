MQL4 Workshop - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK this is your opinion and mine is different. My opinion is if you have a really profitable (automatic) system (even you don't have to have capital) you are able to get enough money from people who look for opportunity where they can invest. I agree you need some free money for earning enough but $50,000 isn't too much. But it is a little bit off-topic. I think we can agree to each other that if we have a really profitable system we have some possibilities to capitalize on it.
Seems a language issue, you are saying the same as me. By selling I don't necessarily mean as an EA, could be a signal, a PAMM account or whatever. In all cases, you sell your system.
My point was in opposition to the widespread opinion you can become rich starting with 100$.
Seems a language issue, you are saying the same as me. By selling I don't necessarily mean as an EA, could be a signal, a PAMM account or whatever. In all cases, you sell your system.
My point was in opposition to the widespread opinion you can become rich starting with 100$.
So before it gets out of the topic and be too late, lets get started.
The system that I am going to start up with is a one of the most popular and most famous trading system in the history of the automated trading. (I guess!)
Martingale
So now it is your turn, feel free to suggest anything, use this system, modify it, backtesting it, do what ever you might think with it, it is mine as it is yours.
Any thoughts or Ideas are very welcomed. Thanks in advance for your hard work and contribution.
It isn't a good start with Martingale in my opinion. By using Martingale you probably empty your account as well. I'm sorry but I don't want to participate on building another Martingale system (I'm sure there are lots of similar systems in the code base or in the market). But I can suggest you some general improvements in your code.
There are other possibilities for improving but I think it's enough for start.
Lots adjusting:
Price adjusting:
It isn't a good start with Martingale in my opinion. By using Martingale you probably empty your account as well. I'm sorry but I don't want to participate on building another Martingale system (I'm sure there are lots of similar systems in the code base or in the market).
I agree, starting with Martingale system is not a good start, the system can easily trapped into a side trend and few trades later wipes out all of your money instantly.
I have another system, give me a chance to explain it.
Edit:
So this system works the same way as following:
Except it uses a trailing stop instead of stop limits.
Code Break Down:
1. Global Variables:
2. Main Function:
3. Custom Functions:
Sorry for the bad coding, on mean while you can backtest it and tell me what do you think!
On my behalf, I think adding a martingale strategy on this EA could make it better.
it has been a while since I started this topic and as I see nothing accomplished, on my behalf I was trying to achieve something and that what I came up with:
MartiMax
It based on Martingale strategy except it always close on profit. The side trend price movement has huge effect on blowing off all of your capital.
The code file as well with the EA file are on the attachments, backtest them and notify me please.
For any suggestions or modifications on the previously posted EAs or even if you have a strategy that you think it is going to work please let me now about it.
Thanks in advance.
The next EA is an attempt to improve the MartiMax EA, the improvement is all about including Hedging strategy into the same MartiMax strategy and that is what I came up with:
Hedging&Martingale
Adding Hedging Strategy into MartiMax strategy prevent the EA to stuck into a channel trading and opening an infinite number of orders until wipes out the account capital.
The code file as well with the EA file are on the attachments, backtest them and notify me please.
For any suggestions or modifications on the previously posted EAs or even if you have a strategy that you think it is going to work please let me now about it.
Thanks in advance.
The follow up EA is an improved version of Cool_err:
ExtremeHedge
The code file as well with the EA file are on the attachments, backtest them and notify me please.
For any suggestions or modifications on the previously posted EAs or even if you have a strategy that you think it is going to work please let me now about it.
Thanks in advance.
My recent attempts is this EA:
Grender
The code file as well with the EA file are on the attachments, backtest them and notify me please.
For any suggestions or modifications on the previously posted EAs or even if you have a strategy that you think it is going to work please let me now about it.
Thanks in advance.