ea does not work

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so I got this ea online, but when I apply it to a demo account it does not open any trades. it does however open trades in the strategy tester. I have even looked at the code but cannot figure out why. it works it the backtest but not in live or demo, i wanted to have it hedge the trade so to speak in my live account like if i think the eur is going to go up, lets say i have a buy order every time it touches the open price hedge it each time with 1 pip sl. so in case it goes down i dont lose much or any.

 

If EA works in backtesting so it should work for trading (in most of the cases).

You can ask anyone to look at it for possible fixing for 600+ builds for example, or go to Freelance.

 
Sergey Golubev:

If EA works in backtesting so it should work for trading (in most of the cases).

You can ask anyone to look at it for possible fixing for 600+ builds for example, or go to Freelance.

do you think it was not compiled correctly? i was able to have it open trades in the backtest. i manually send an order in the demo account and it does not open a pending order? I cannot figure out why. I do really want this fixed, would it cost a lot for someone to look at the code and figure out why it does not open trades in a demo account? the backtest it works fine




 
Elliot DeBonee:

do you think it was not compiled correctly? i was able to have it open trades in the backtest. i manually send an order in the demo account and it does not open a pending order? I cannot figure out why

...

If your EA is backtested but it does not trade so it may be because of the following reasons:

  • your broker's account is preventing such a trading;
  • your brokers account is allowing 0.1 lot size as a minimum but your Ea is using 0.01 (and it may be some other account's limitation);
  • there are some "accounts protection feature" which may be hard-coded inside EA; for example - "do not trade if balance is less than 1,000";
  • there are some codes inside which are allowing to trade by this EA on the particular accounts only;
  • EA was designed to trade on non-ECN broker's account, but you are using ECN account;
  • how many hours or days did you want for the EA to start trading? are you sure that EA should start trading immediately? It is traded in often way?
  • how many bars EA should wait on the chart (how many bars should be passed on the chart from the time of attaching EA to this chart?) for the EA to start analysing the buy or sell signal to open the trade? Many EA is having such the codes inside ...
  • and more and more reasons.

------------------

Theoretically speaking - it can be because of anything (any above mentioned "reason").

So, try to find the reason by yourself, or go to Freelance to find the coders to fix it (I am not a coder sorry).

 
Sergey Golubev:

If your EA is backtested but it does not trade so it may be because of the following reasons:

  • your broker's account is preventing such a trading;
  • your brokers account is allowing 0.1 lot size as a minimum but your Ea is using 0.01 (and it may be some other account's limitation);
  • there are some "accounts protection feature" which may be hard-coded inside EA; for example - "do not trade if balance is less than 1,000";
  • there are some codes inside which are allowing to trade by this EA on the particular accounts only;
  • EA was design to trade on non-ECN broker's account, but you are using ECN account;
  • how many hours or days did you want for the EA to start trading? are you sure that EA should start trading immediately? It is trading in often way?
  • how many bars EA should wait to start analysing the buy or sell signal to open the trade? Many EA is having such the codes inside ...
  • and more and more reasons.

------------------

Theoretically speaking - it can be because of anything (any above mentioned "reason").

So, try to find the reason by yourself, or go to Freelance to find the coders to fix it 9I am not a coder sorry).

do i actually have to pay up front for someone to look at the code? like if i add it to the freelance section
 

For example, your EA is openning the trades during backtesting - because of the following EA (this code is inside your EA) - 

extern string sbhi="send one long and one short trade when backtester starts? -> Works on backtester only!";
extern bool SendTestTradesOnBacktest = true;//should send one long and one short trade when backtester starts
extern bool SendLongTradesOnBacktest  = false;
extern bool SendShortTradesOnBacktest = true;
 double TestOrderSLpips = 10.0;
 double TestOrderTPpips = 500.0;

Try to change SendTestTradesOnBacktest to false, and SendShortTradesOnBacktest to false - to get the real situation during the backtesting.

It may be some other particularities ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

ea does not work

Elliot DeBonee, 2018.07.18 07:06

do i actually have to pay up front for someone to look at the code? like if i add it to the freelance section

If someone (any coder) will help you here on the thread so - not.
In Freelance - yes, you should pay.

 
Sergey Golubev:

For example, your EA is openning the trades during backtesting - because of the following EA (this code is inside your EA) - 

Try to change SendTestTradesOnBacktest to false, and SendShortTradesOnBacktest to false - to get the real situation during the backtesting.

It may be some other particularities ...


If someone (any coder) will help you here on the thread so - not.
In Freelance - yes, you should pay.

yes i did set those settings sendtradesonbacktest to false and no orders were opened. but it does not open any orders on the live account, so I went and manually sent an order in the demo and it did nothing, did not open a pending order. so when i set sendtradesonbacktest to false the the demo account and the magic number to 0 and send my own order it still does not open the pending order like it should. i have put a thing in the freelance section about this ea.
 
If I understood correctly the algorithm of this EA, then it will not open orders just like that. According to the EA algorithm, it looks at the history of trades on the account and, depending on how the previous position was closed, opens a pending order. That is, to make it start working and open trades in real time. You need to do the following: set the EA on the chart (preferably on a demo account, so as not to lose real money); in the EA settings, set the "MagicNumber" parameter to zero. Then, on the same currency pair on which the EA is installed, manually open the trade, set it to stop loss and take profit. After this trade is closed, the EA will have to open a pending order. If the transaction was to buy then it will set an order or BUY STOP or BUY LIMIT. If the transaction was for sale then the order will be SELL STOP or SELL LIMIT. The type of STOP or LIMIT order depends on where the current price is above or below the opening price of the first (manually opened) position.
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