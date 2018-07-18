ea does not work
If EA works in backtesting so it should work for trading (in most of the cases).
You can ask anyone to look at it for possible fixing for 600+ builds for example, or go to Freelance.
do you think it was not compiled correctly? i was able to have it open trades in the backtest. i manually send an order in the demo account and it does not open a pending order? I cannot figure out why. I do really want this fixed, would it cost a lot for someone to look at the code and figure out why it does not open trades in a demo account? the backtest it works fine
do you think it was not compiled correctly? i was able to have it open trades in the backtest. i manually send an order in the demo account and it does not open a pending order? I cannot figure out why
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If your EA is backtested but it does not trade so it may be because of the following reasons:
- your broker's account is preventing such a trading;
- your brokers account is allowing 0.1 lot size as a minimum but your Ea is using 0.01 (and it may be some other account's limitation);
- there are some "accounts protection feature" which may be hard-coded inside EA; for example - "do not trade if balance is less than 1,000";
- there are some codes inside which are allowing to trade by this EA on the particular accounts only;
- EA was designed to trade on non-ECN broker's account, but you are using ECN account;
- how many hours or days did you want for the EA to start trading? are you sure that EA should start trading immediately? It is traded in often way?
- how many bars EA should wait on the chart (how many bars should be passed on the chart from the time of attaching EA to this chart?) for the EA to start analysing the buy or sell signal to open the trade? Many EA is having such the codes inside ...
- and more and more reasons.
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Theoretically speaking - it can be because of anything (any above mentioned "reason").
So, try to find the reason by yourself, or go to Freelance to find the coders to fix it (I am not a coder sorry).
If your EA is backtested but it does not trade so it may be because of the following reasons:
- your broker's account is preventing such a trading;
- your brokers account is allowing 0.1 lot size as a minimum but your Ea is using 0.01 (and it may be some other account's limitation);
- there are some "accounts protection feature" which may be hard-coded inside EA; for example - "do not trade if balance is less than 1,000";
- there are some codes inside which are allowing to trade by this EA on the particular accounts only;
- EA was design to trade on non-ECN broker's account, but you are using ECN account;
- how many hours or days did you want for the EA to start trading? are you sure that EA should start trading immediately? It is trading in often way?
- how many bars EA should wait to start analysing the buy or sell signal to open the trade? Many EA is having such the codes inside ...
- and more and more reasons.
------------------
Theoretically speaking - it can be because of anything (any above mentioned "reason").
So, try to find the reason by yourself, or go to Freelance to find the coders to fix it 9I am not a coder sorry).
For example, your EA is openning the trades during backtesting - because of the following EA (this code is inside your EA) -
extern string sbhi="send one long and one short trade when backtester starts? -> Works on backtester only!"; extern bool SendTestTradesOnBacktest = true;//should send one long and one short trade when backtester starts extern bool SendLongTradesOnBacktest = false; extern bool SendShortTradesOnBacktest = true; double TestOrderSLpips = 10.0; double TestOrderTPpips = 500.0;
Try to change SendTestTradesOnBacktest to false, and SendShortTradesOnBacktest to false - to get the real situation during the backtesting.
It may be some other particularities ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Elliot DeBonee, 2018.07.18 07:06do i actually have to pay up front for someone to look at the code? like if i add it to the freelance section
If someone (any coder) will help you here on the thread so - not.
In Freelance - yes, you should pay.
For example, your EA is openning the trades during backtesting - because of the following EA (this code is inside your EA) -
Try to change SendTestTradesOnBacktest to false, and SendShortTradesOnBacktest to false - to get the real situation during the backtesting.
It may be some other particularities ...
If someone (any coder) will help you here on the thread so - not.
In Freelance - yes, you should pay.
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so I got this ea online, but when I apply it to a demo account it does not open any trades. it does however open trades in the strategy tester. I have even looked at the code but cannot figure out why. it works it the backtest but not in live or demo, i wanted to have it hedge the trade so to speak in my live account like if i think the eur is going to go up, lets say i have a buy order every time it touches the open price hedge it each time with 1 pip sl. so in case it goes down i dont lose much or any.