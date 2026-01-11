Discussion of article "How to create a graphical panel of any complexity level" - page 14
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Hi thanks for your amazing tutorial
I'm trying to make my own , in my panel by click on one button the other one should be disable and hide , it will be hide when i click in the area of hidden button it still work
I put my codes here if you could help me that will be great
Indicator:
Class:
CAppDialog class is glitchy.
After at least one use for ALL new charts the CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE property becomes false.
How to return true by default?
The laptop monitor is not large, but high pixel density. Is there any way to affect the tiny size of the custom panel controls?
The laptop monitor is not large, but high pixel density. Is there any way to affect the tiny size of the custom panel controls?
offsets from the size of the graph
Can you please elaborate a bit more on what we are talking about?
The laptop monitor is not large, but high pixel density. Is there any way to affect the tiny size of the custom panel controls?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/234022/page14#comment_58894935
the picture from the comment opens only with vpn????? in opera and edge it doesn't open just like that, just a frame
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/234022/page14#comment_58894935
the picture from the comment opens only with vpn????? in opera and edge it doesn't open just like that, just a frame
Indeed))) Funny thing. Apparently, I was writing a message and was switched on vpn, as a result, the picture went to some problematic server.
For convenience I'll upload it again, at the same time the size will be reduced by 2 times:
Indeed))) Funny thing. Apparently I was writing a message and was switched on vpn, as a result, the picture went to some problematic server.
For convenience I'll upload it again, at the same time the size will be reduced by 2 times: