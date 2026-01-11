Discussion of article "How to create a graphical panel of any complexity level" - page 14

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Seyedmasoud Hashemi #:

Hi thanks for your amazing tutorial 

I'm trying to make my own , in my panel by click on one button the other one should be disable and hide , it will be hide when i click in the area of hidden button it still work 

I put my codes here if you could help me that will be great

Indicator:

Class:

Hey, I only want to ask if you had solved this problem. I tried it a long time to make a panel with hidden objects, but when I minimized the panel an restore it all the hidden objects are visible an active.
 

CAppDialog class is glitchy.

After at least one use for ALL new charts the CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE property becomes false.

How to return true by default?

 

The laptop monitor is not large, but high pixel density. Is there any way to affect the tiny size of the custom panel controls?


 
Sunriser #:
The laptop monitor is not large, but high pixel density. Is there any way to affect the tiny size of the custom panel controls?
Offsets from the size of the graph
 
lynxntech #:
offsets from the size of the graph
Can you please elaborate a bit more on what you are talking about?
 
Sunriser #:
Can you please elaborate a bit more on what we are talking about?
I don't have examples, but I have seen codes from AI, look there for examples of functions.
 
Sunriser #:

The laptop monitor is not large, but high pixel density. Is there any way to affect the tiny size of the custom panel controls?


This post answers a different question, but it's related to yours and the screens show where the panel header sizes are. Take a look at the next post too, the header is programmatically expanded there. Maybe it will give a hint where to dig.
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/234022/page14#comment_58894935


the picture from the comment opens only with vpn????? in opera and edge it doesn't open just like that, just a frame

 
lynxntech #:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/234022/page14#comment_58894935


the picture from the comment opens only with vpn????? in opera and edge it doesn't open just like that, just a frame

Indeed))) Funny thing. Apparently, I was writing a message and was switched on vpn, as a result, the picture went to some problematic server.

For convenience I'll upload it again, at the same time the size will be reduced by 2 times:


 
Sunriser #:

Indeed))) Funny thing. Apparently I was writing a message and was switched on vpn, as a result, the picture went to some problematic server.

For convenience I'll upload it again, at the same time the size will be reduced by 2 times:


See the file /MQL5/Include/Controls/Defines.mqh - all constants there are defined as pixels(!), so when you change DPI everything "floats". If you want to fix it quickly, you need to redefine all these constants in your code.
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