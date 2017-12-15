Panel hidden
Hello, i have a panel that is suppose to display like this:
When i minimize the chart and move the panel, some of its content gets hidden.
So i have been trying to solve that problem but no results. Any suggestion i will appreciate.
The issue is not in the line you are showing
If you are using the classes provided by metaquotes, you are going to rewrite some of the classes to solve that (and not just for that case only)
The issue is not in the line you are showing
If you are using the classes provided by metaquotes, you are going to rewrite some of the classes to solve that (and not just for that case only)
Thank you. Yes i am using the provided classes.
Thank you. Yes i am using the provided classes.
Hello all,
same happens with the original 'SimplePanel' from Indicators\Examples.
As soon as you reduce the height of the chartwindow -> 0 you'lll never get it back correctly displaying anymore.
It seems to happen when you're using a fixed height in a subwindow (what the SimplePanel does) with ChartSetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,sub_window,value).
In MT5 this is working perfectly - in MT4 you get the described behavior
Thanks clyx
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Hello, i have a panel that is suppose to display like this:
When i minimize the chart and move the panel, some of its content gets hidden.
So i have been trying to solve that problem but no results. Any suggestion i will appreciate.