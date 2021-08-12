metals disabled, what do?

New comment
 

Hey guys ive just started using a mt5 demo account in the last few days and since then its been great but now i for some reason cant trade metals at all anymore =(

hovering over XAUUSD shows "Gold (spot) Trade:Disabled" and same with XAGUSD.

The thing is that ive been trading it earlier today and now i cant, could i have somehow disabled it myself?

how can i fix this i dont know what i did to cause this

 

I tried to open a trade for XAU/USD with one of my demo account and it works for me - you can see it from the image:


 

More information about how to open demo account and how to select the broker - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


 
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

I also Can't used GOLD - "Trading Disabled"

That's what i get ... too bad - i wantd to prctice on gold!!!


is there a fix? or de we just add a broker?
 
tradewindow:

I also Can't used GOLD - "Trading Disabled"

That's what i get ... too bad - i wantd to prctice on gold!!!


is there a fix? or de we just add a broker?

If you are using the standard MT5 demo account you can't ask too much of it.

The normal procedure is to find a trusted broker, open a demo account withing their website and download their custom MT5 platform to practice your trading.

 
I got a message this morning that said that my demo account was disabled while everything was fine last. Wiuld any of you guys know a fix to that?
 
It's a demo account, open a new one.
New comment