metals disabled, what do?
More information about how to open demo account and how to select the broker -
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
I also Can't used GOLD - "Trading Disabled"
That's what i get ... too bad - i wantd to prctice on gold!!!
is there a fix? or de we just add a broker?
I also Can't used GOLD - "Trading Disabled"
That's what i get ... too bad - i wantd to prctice on gold!!!
is there a fix? or de we just add a broker?
If you are using the standard MT5 demo account you can't ask too much of it.
The normal procedure is to find a trusted broker, open a demo account withing their website and download their custom MT5 platform to practice your trading.
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Hey guys ive just started using a mt5 demo account in the last few days and since then its been great but now i for some reason cant trade metals at all anymore =(
hovering over XAUUSD shows "Gold (spot) Trade:Disabled" and same with XAGUSD.
The thing is that ive been trading it earlier today and now i cant, could i have somehow disabled it myself?
how can i fix this i dont know what i did to cause this