Service Desk Where is it ? - page 3

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I am confused and mistakenly deposited money thinking I am depositing into a trade account. So now I want the money to be transferred to my xm account 
 
Where is techical support on the web
 
ethanJele28:
I am confused and mistakenly deposited money thinking I am depositing into a trade account. So now I want the money to be transferred to my xm account 

Contact the Service Desk at the bottom of this website: Contact and requests.

 
mkirac:
Where is techical support on the web
At the bottom of this website: Contact and requests.
 
Hello,
I have subscribed to the signal, but the signals cannot be copied to my mt4 platform as the signals from my Pepperstone broker have the extension ".r".

I would like to know if it is possible to solve the problem, or if possible to ask for a refund of the subscription.

Thank you
 
TRADIONLINE:
Hello,
I have subscribed to the signal, but the signals cannot be copied to my mt4 platform as the signals from my Pepperstone broker have the extension ".r".

I would like to know if it is possible to solve the problem, or if possible to ask for a refund of the subscription.

Thank you

If the trades are not copied to your account, you can either cancel the subscription and get a refund if there within the 24 hours refund limit or move your subscription to another trading account here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

 

hello, 

am unable to subscribe to a trader. i have money in my account and it seems my account is blocked, i have message the service desk severally and no response from them. please kindly unblock my account so i can use the money there for subscription. and also your customer service is very slow in responding to complains which is bad please look into it too. i will appreciate if this request is treated urgently. thank you

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