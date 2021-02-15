Service Desk Where is it ? - page 3
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- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I am confused and mistakenly deposited money thinking I am depositing into a trade account. So now I want the money to be transferred to my xm account
Contact the Service Desk at the bottom of this website: Contact and requests.
Where is techical support on the web
If the trades are not copied to your account, you can either cancel the subscription and get a refund if there within the 24 hours refund limit or move your subscription to another trading account here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
hello,
am unable to subscribe to a trader. i have money in my account and it seems my account is blocked, i have message the service desk severally and no response from them. please kindly unblock my account so i can use the money there for subscription. and also your customer service is very slow in responding to complains which is bad please look into it too. i will appreciate if this request is treated urgently. thank you