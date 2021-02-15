Service Desk Where is it ?

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Anyone have link to Service Desk Pls


Cheers

 
You already asked for that yesterday and I replied here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/234557
Ripped Off Again MQ5 Site need Service desk
Ripped Off Again MQ5 Site need Service desk
  • 2018.04.07
  • www.mql5.com
What is service desk URL address Pls anyone Cheers...
 
Sergey Golubev:
You already asked for that yesterday and I replied here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/234557

And also here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149891/page3#comment_6992404

So Sergey, I suggest to remove these double posts.

Posting to "Service Desk"
Posting to "Service Desk"
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
Previous to MT4 Build 600 the establishment of the hierarchical order of lines and labels on a chart, drawn by different indicators and regardless...
 
Alain Verleyen:

And also here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149891/page3#comment_6992404

So Sergey, I suggest to remove these double posts.

HI ...where can i find srvies disk?
 
Good afternoon. I just bought the [...] indicator for MT5 for $ 98 a year, and I was very wrong, my broker (MT4), you can send me the P[...] indicator for (MT4) for me (MT4) !!! Thanks for the early ones. I have not used any activation yet. There is also a screenshot of the purchase of this indicator. It's been 20 hours after I wrote to the support service.
 
Роман Куклин:
Good afternoon. I just bought the [...] indicator for MT5 for $ 98 a year, and I was very wrong, my broker (MT4), you can send me the P[...] indicator for (MT4) for me (MT4) !!! Thanks for the early ones. I have not used any activation yet. There is also a screenshot of the purchase of this indicator. It's been 20 hours after I wrote to the support service.

Means - you confused with MT5 (as I understand - you bought indicator for MT5 but you wanted to have same for MT4).

Write to the service desk, or contact with the seller.

I think, next time - it may be good to buy directly from Metatrader (not from Market page) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to download utility tool from the market

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.28 07:29

If you are on Windows (because the Market does not work for Linux and Mac) so you are able to download  (I hope) - just use the following steps - 

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and finally - you will see this tool (it is the script) here - 



 
Fred Dag:

Anyone have link to Service Desk Pls


Cheers

sd
 
please help me to compete this
 
Adnan Haider:
please help me to compete this

The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
Any technical issues or the other issues should be discussed on the forum.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "BUG: Stop loss tooltip displays incorrect loss value".
 

Hi Sir 


i have a problem  with copy trading 

no trades are copied 

attach photo 


please advise

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