Service Desk Where is it ?
- 2018.04.07
- www.mql5.com
You already asked for that yesterday and I replied here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/234557
And also here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149891/page3#comment_6992404
So Sergey, I suggest to remove these double posts.
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
And also here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149891/page3#comment_6992404
So Sergey, I suggest to remove these double posts.
Good afternoon. I just bought the [...] indicator for MT5 for $ 98 a year, and I was very wrong, my broker (MT4), you can send me the P[...] indicator for (MT4) for me (MT4) !!! Thanks for the early ones. I have not used any activation yet. There is also a screenshot of the purchase of this indicator. It's been 20 hours after I wrote to the support service.
Means - you confused with MT5 (as I understand - you bought indicator for MT5 but you wanted to have same for MT4).
Write to the service desk, or contact with the seller.
I think, next time - it may be good to buy directly from Metatrader (not from Market page) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to download utility tool from the market
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.28 07:29
If you are on Windows (because the Market does not work for Linux and Mac) so you are able to download (I hope) - just use the following steps -
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and finally - you will see this tool (it is the script) here -
please help me to compete this
The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
Any technical issues or the other issues should be discussed on the forum.
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Anyone have link to Service Desk Pls
Cheers