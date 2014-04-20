problem by novice

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Hello

I can start up MT4. 

When i start up MT5 , it close MT5-self immediate.

I try to reinstall MT5 still have problem. 

 

MT5 download from http://www.mql5.com.

My system is windows XP. 

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  • www.mql5.com
MQL5：MetaTrader 5客户端内置的交易策略语言。语言允许编写您自己的自动交易系统,技术指标，脚本和函数程序库
 

I am using MT5 on XP too (few instances of MT5) together with few instances of MT4 - no any problem at all ....

Check your firewall or any other software ... or RAMM ...

 
newdigital:

I am using MT5 on XP too (few instances of MT5) together with few instances of MT4 - no any problem at all ....

Check your firewall or any other software ... or RAMM ...

I close firewall and Avira still have problem.

Is there any software would make MT5 crash?

 

Not any software ... just RAMM on your PC ...

By the way - I am having AVG as anti-virus

========

I have no idea ... may be - someone may help sorry

 
newdigital:

Not any software ... just RAMM on your PC ...

By the way - I am having AVG as anti-virus

========

I have no idea ... may be - someone may help sorry

thank you
 
yesman:

Hello

I can start up MT4. 

When i start up MT5 , it close MT5-self immediate.

I try to reinstall MT5 still have problem. 

 

MT5 download from http://www.mql5.com.

My system is windows XP. 

There is well know problem with Avira antivirus, maybe it's the problem here too.

If not, what is your configuration (CPU, RAM, HDD) ?

 
angevoyageur:

There is well know problem with Avira antivirus, maybe it's the problem here too.

If not, what is your configuration (CPU, RAM, HDD) ?

Yes, thats really important. Your computer specs might have been a problem.

My Recommendations: 

1. CPU clock speed - Duo Core or higher

2. RAM capacity - 2 GB or higher

3. OS - Should me updated

4. Video graphic card  updated

5. Possible de-fragmenting of your HDD 

 
angevoyageur:

There is well know problem with Avira antivirus, maybe it's the problem here too.

If not, what is your configuration (CPU, RAM, HDD) ?

Avira does not alarm virus.

It is a old computer.

CPU: Intel Pentium E2200

RAM: DDR2 400MHZ 2GX2

HDD: WDC 5000AAKS-00YGA0

Video graphic card: ATI X1950

 

OS and Video graphic card already updated

 
yesman:

Avira does not alarm virus.

It is a old computer.

CPU: Intel Pentium E2200

RAM: DDR2 400MHZ 2GX2

HDD: WDC 5000AAKS-00YGA0

Video graphic card: ATI X1950

 

OS and Video graphic card already updated

Change the destination of the MT5 file when you installing. Create a new folder
 
Roszey:
Change the destination of the MT5 file when you installing. Create a new folder

reinstall and change the destination of the MT5 file.

it does not work.

 
what is the error this time? Screenshot my list of programmes installed, and your task manager for me to have a look
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