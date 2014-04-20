problem by novice
I am using MT5 on XP too (few instances of MT5) together with few instances of MT4 - no any problem at all ....
Check your firewall or any other software ... or RAMM ...
I close firewall and Avira still have problem.
Is there any software would make MT5 crash?
Not any software ... just RAMM on your PC ...
By the way - I am having AVG as anti-virus
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I have no idea ... may be - someone may help sorry
Not any software ... just RAMM on your PC ...
By the way - I am having AVG as anti-virus
========
I have no idea ... may be - someone may help sorry
Hello
I can start up MT4.
When i start up MT5 , it close MT5-self immediate.
I try to reinstall MT5 still have problem.
MT5 download from http://www.mql5.com.
My system is windows XP.
There is well know problem with Avira antivirus, maybe it's the problem here too.
If not, what is your configuration (CPU, RAM, HDD) ?
There is well know problem with Avira antivirus, maybe it's the problem here too.
If not, what is your configuration (CPU, RAM, HDD) ?
Yes, thats really important. Your computer specs might have been a problem.
My Recommendations:
1. CPU clock speed - Duo Core or higher
2. RAM capacity - 2 GB or higher
3. OS - Should me updated
4. Video graphic card updated
5. Possible de-fragmenting of your HDD
There is well know problem with Avira antivirus, maybe it's the problem here too.
If not, what is your configuration (CPU, RAM, HDD) ?
Avira does not alarm virus.
It is a old computer.
CPU: Intel Pentium E2200
RAM: DDR2 400MHZ 2GX2
HDD: WDC 5000AAKS-00YGA0
Video graphic card: ATI X1950
OS and Video graphic card already updated
Change the destination of the MT5 file when you installing. Create a new folder
reinstall and change the destination of the MT5 file.
it does not work.
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Hello
I can start up MT4.
When i start up MT5 , it close MT5-self immediate.
I try to reinstall MT5 still have problem.
MT5 download from http://www.mql5.com.
My system is windows XP.