problem by novice - page 2

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It show nothing.

No error message.

Just close MT5 self immediate.

 
yesman:

It show nothing.

No error message.

Just close MT5 self immediate.

Try opening MT5 in safe mode of the OS. Press "F8" while the computer is rebooting to enter in to safe mode. Then try opening MT5 in that mode 

 

It work in safe mode.

So, i have to find  which software make MT5 crack?

 
yesman:

It work in safe mode.

So, i have to find  which software make MT5 crack?

Good. screen shot your task manager for me to have a look....i maybe able to detect what is wrong for you
 

 

 
yesman:

 

too many processes. Try un-install your some programmes. Especially your anti-virus first lets see what happen.
 

try to remove anti-virus didnt work.

I  will do  another remove.

thank you 

 
yesman:

try to remove anti-virus didnt work.

I  will do  another remove.

thank you 

It seems you have 2 antivirus, Avira and Microsoft Security Essentials (or maybe Windows Defender), right ? If yes, it's not a good idea, remove at least one of the 2.

Try to remove or at least to don't run vmware simultaneously with MT5. Other unusual process I can see is FolderSizeSvc.

 

get the problem finally.

It is "Netlimiter" .

You can not see on process because i quit Netlimiter to find problem at that time.

But that do not work,it have to uninstall.

 

Thank you all :D

 
yesman:

get the problem finally.

It is "Netlimiter" .

You can not see on process because i quit Netlimiter to find problem at that time.

But that do not work,it have to uninstall.

 

Thank you all :D

You are welcome.....all the best in your trading
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