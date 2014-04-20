problem by novice - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It show nothing.
No error message.
Just close MT5 self immediate.
It show nothing.
No error message.
Just close MT5 self immediate.
Try opening MT5 in safe mode of the OS. Press "F8" while the computer is rebooting to enter in to safe mode. Then try opening MT5 in that mode
It work in safe mode.
So, i have to find which software make MT5 crack?
It work in safe mode.
So, i have to find which software make MT5 crack?
try to remove anti-virus didnt work.
I will do another remove.
thank you
try to remove anti-virus didnt work.
I will do another remove.
thank you
It seems you have 2 antivirus, Avira and Microsoft Security Essentials (or maybe Windows Defender), right ? If yes, it's not a good idea, remove at least one of the 2.
Try to remove or at least to don't run vmware simultaneously with MT5. Other unusual process I can see is FolderSizeSvc.
get the problem finally.
It is "Netlimiter" .
You can not see on process because i quit Netlimiter to find problem at that time.
But that do not work,it have to uninstall.
Thank you all :D
get the problem finally.
It is "Netlimiter" .
You can not see on process because i quit Netlimiter to find problem at that time.
But that do not work,it have to uninstall.
Thank you all :D