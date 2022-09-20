Intraday Time filter - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I still don't understand how to use it
Hi
I want to know where I can learn more about different settings for intraday timefilter in mql5 wizard.
What should be my settings if I want to trade during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs
thanking you
Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard to set BadHoursOfDay. These are entry hours. Exiting depends on your strategy.
so how do i enter 0001000 in this calculator(windows 10 calculator) to get my decimal input for bad days?
should be a number between 0-127 if i'm correct.
trying not to trade on wednesday :-)
127-8=119 (binary 1110111)
127-8=119 (binary 1110111)
Thanks! all clear now :-)
No you can't set multiple hours with GoodHourOfDay. So you can't use it. You have to use BadHoursOfDay, as you want to trade from 6:00 to 20:00, the bad hours are 0:00 to 05:00 and 21:00 to 23:00.
The documentation about BadHoursOfDay says :
So your binary number will be 111000000000000000111111. The highlighted 0 can be 1 depending if you want to trade from 20:00 to 20:59 or not, not sure about what you want. This number in decimal is 14680127. This is your input for BadHoursOfDay.
It's easy not ? I think the guy who creates this system is a little crazy
Please, clarify me.
Why the highlighted bit is 20h ??? the first one is 0h isn't ???
the fourth bit would be 4am right ?
cheers
the fourth bit would be 4am right ?
Yes and yes, but you're direction is wrong.
Hi
I want to know where I can learn more about different settings for intraday timefilter in mql5 wizard.
What should be my settings if I want to trade during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs
thanking you
Please is there any possibility for optimizing the "bad hours" and "bad days of week" using MT5 strategy tester? I had tried optimizing it with the default inputs in the parameters, but the strategy tester is saying that the inputs are wrong.
If anyone knows how to optimize it please help.
Thank you.