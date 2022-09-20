Intraday Time filter - page 4

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I still don't understand how to use it

 
Sabu John:

Hi

I want to know where I can learn more about different settings  for intraday timefilter  in mql5 wizard.

What should be my settings  if I want to trade  during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs 

thanking you

Use a programmers calculator with binary keyboard to set BadHoursOfDay. These are entry hours. Exiting depends on your strategy.

 

so how do i enter 0001000 in this calculator(windows 10 calculator) to get my decimal input for bad days?

should be a number between 0-127 if i'm correct.

trying not to trade on wednesday :-)

 
Road73: trying not to trade on wednesday :-)
Day Day Mask
Sun 0 1
Mon 1 2
Tue 2 4
Wed 3 8
Thu 4 16
Fri 5 32
Sat 6 64

Total 127


127-8=119 (binary 1110111)

 
whroeder1:
Day Day Mask
Sun 0 1
Mon 1 2
Tue 2 4
Wed 3 8
Thu 4 16
Fri 5 32
Sat 6 64

Total 127


127-8=119 (binary 1110111)

Thanks! all clear now :-)

 
Alain Verleyen:

No you can't set multiple hours with GoodHourOfDay. So you can't use it. You have to use BadHoursOfDay, as you want to trade from 6:00 to 20:00, the bad hours are 0:00 to 05:00 and 21:00 to 23:00.

The documentation about BadHoursOfDay says :

So your binary number will be 111000000000000000111111. The highlighted 0 can be 1 depending if you want to trade from 20:00 to 20:59 or not, not sure about what you want. This number in decimal is 14680127. This is your input for BadHoursOfDay.

It's easy not ? I think the guy who creates this system is a little crazy



Please, clarify me.


Why the highlighted bit is 20h ??? the first one is 0h isn't ???


the fourth bit would be 4am right ?


cheers

 
Rogerio Lacerda: Why the highlighted bit is 20h ??? the first one is 0h isn't ???


the fourth bit would be 4am right ?

Yes and yes, but you're direction is wrong.

111000000000000000111111
23 20              4   0
 
Sabu John:

Hi

I want to know where I can learn more about different settings  for intraday timefilter  in mql5 wizard.

What should be my settings  if I want to trade  during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs 

thanking you

for intraday signals…I’d like to tell it that I only want to trade durian Asian Session. (5pm-2am) Central 
 

Please is there any possibility for optimizing the "bad hours" and "bad days of week" using MT5 strategy tester? I had tried optimizing it with the default inputs in the parameters, but the strategy tester is saying that the inputs are wrong. 

If anyone knows how to optimize it please help.

Thank you.

 
Sunny Chukwubuikem Okoli #: Please is there any possibility for optimizing the "bad hours" and "bad days of week" using MT5 strategy tester?
See #34 The mask is just a number from 1 to 127. What's the problem?
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