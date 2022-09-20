Intraday Time filter

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Hi

I want to know where I can learn more about different settings  for intraday timefilter  in mql5 wizard.

What should be my settings  if I want to trade  during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs 

thanking you

 
dummy:

Hi

I want to know where I can learn more about different settings  for intraday timefilter  in mql5 wizard.

What should be my settings  if I want to trade  during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs 

thanking you

Did you check the documentation ?

All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
  • www.mql5.com
What is MQL5 Wizard :The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform includes the MQL5 Wizard, which allows to quickly generate code of an Expert Advisor (Expert Advisor builder).
 
angevoyageur:

Did you check the documentation ?

Hi

thanks for the reply

GoodHourOfDay-

Can I set multiple hours in this

BadHoursOfDay  --Where can I learn more about it?

Can you please tell me the settings of both if I want to trade only during 00.06hrs to 20.00  hrs

tanking you


 
dummy:

Hi

thanks for the reply

GoodHourOfDay-

Can I set multiple hours in this

BadHoursOfDay  --Where can I learn more about it?

Can you please tell me the settings of both if I want to trade only during 00.06hrs to 20.00  hrs

tanking you


No you can't set multiple hours with GoodHourOfDay. So you can't use it. You have to use BadHoursOfDay, as you want to trade from 6:00 to 20:00, the bad hours are 0:00 to 05:00 and 21:00 to 23:00.

The documentation about BadHoursOfDay says :

The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour.

So your binary number will be 111000000000000000111111. The highlighted 0 can be 1 depending if you want to trade from 20:00 to 20:59 or not, not sure about what you want. This number in decimal is 14680127. This is your input for BadHoursOfDay.

It's easy not ? I think the guy who creates this system is a little crazy


 
angevoyageur:

No you can't set multiple hours with GoodHourOfDay. So you can't use it. You have to use BadHoursOfDay, as you want to trade from 6:00 to 20:00, the bad hours are 0:00 to 05:00 and 21:00 to 23:00.

The documentation about BadHoursOfDay says :

So your binary number will be 111000000000000000111111. The highlighted 0 can be 1 depending if you want to trade from 20:00 to 20:59 or not, not sure about what you want. This number in decimal is 14680127. This is your input for BadHoursOfDay.

It's easy not ? I think the guy who creates this system is a little crazy


Hi

Thank you  very much.

If you don't mind, please give me the decimal value if the period is 00.00 to 15 hrs

Thanking you

 
dummy:

Hi

Thank you  very much.

If you don't mind, please give me the decimal value if the period is 00.00 to 15 hrs

Thanking you


Is 15:00 to 15:59 include or exclude of the trading period ?

 
include
 
dummy:
include
So what should be the binary number ? 0 = trading, 1 = no trading. First digit to the left is 23 hours, last to the right is 0 hour.
 
angevoyageur:
So what should be the binary number ? 0 = trading, 1 = no trading. First digit to the left is 23 hours, last to the right is 0 hour.
THANK YOU
 
dummy:
THANK YOU
 
dummy:
THANK YOU

Sorry in advance if I am troubling you with another query

if I want to trade only from Tuesday to Thursday
and no trade on Monday and friday
what will be the binary number and the corresponding decimal for input for bad day of the week

thanking you

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