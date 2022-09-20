Intraday Time filter
Hi
I want to know where I can learn more about different settings for intraday timefilter in mql5 wizard.
What should be my settings if I want to trade during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs
thanking you
Did you check the documentation ?
- www.mql5.com
Did you check the documentation ?
Hi
thanks for the reply
GoodHourOfDay-
Can I set multiple hours in this
BadHoursOfDay --Where can I learn more about it?
Can you please tell me the settings of both if I want to trade only during 00.06hrs to 20.00 hrs
tanking you
Hi
thanks for the reply
GoodHourOfDay-
Can I set multiple hours in this
BadHoursOfDay --Where can I learn more about it?
Can you please tell me the settings of both if I want to trade only during 00.06hrs to 20.00 hrs
tanking you
No you can't set multiple hours with GoodHourOfDay. So you can't use it. You have to use BadHoursOfDay, as you want to trade from 6:00 to 20:00, the bad hours are 0:00 to 05:00 and 21:00 to 23:00.
The documentation about BadHoursOfDay says :
The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour.
So your binary number will be 111000000000000000111111. The highlighted 0 can be 1 depending if you want to trade from 20:00 to 20:59 or not, not sure about what you want. This number in decimal is 14680127. This is your input for BadHoursOfDay.
It's easy not ? I think the guy who creates this system is a little crazy
No you can't set multiple hours with GoodHourOfDay. So you can't use it. You have to use BadHoursOfDay, as you want to trade from 6:00 to 20:00, the bad hours are 0:00 to 05:00 and 21:00 to 23:00.
The documentation about BadHoursOfDay says :
So your binary number will be 111000000000000000111111. The highlighted 0 can be 1 depending if you want to trade from 20:00 to 20:59 or not, not sure about what you want. This number in decimal is 14680127. This is your input for BadHoursOfDay.
It's easy not ? I think the guy who creates this system is a little crazy
Hi
Thank you very much.
If you don't mind, please give me the decimal value if the period is 00.00 to 15 hrs
Thanking you
Hi
Thank you very much.
If you don't mind, please give me the decimal value if the period is 00.00 to 15 hrs
Thanking you
Is 15:00 to 15:59 include or exclude of the trading period ?
include
So what should be the binary number ? 0 = trading, 1 = no trading. First digit to the left is 23 hours, last to the right is 0 hour.
THANK YOU
THANK YOU
Sorry in advance if I am troubling you with another query
if I want to trade only from Tuesday to Thursday
and no trade on Monday and friday
what will be the binary number and the corresponding decimal for input for bad day of the week
thanking you
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Hi
I want to know where I can learn more about different settings for intraday timefilter in mql5 wizard.
What should be my settings if I want to trade during 00.06 hrs to 22.00 hrs
thanking you