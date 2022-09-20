Intraday Time filter - page 2
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Sorry in advance if I am troubling you with another query
if I want to trade only from Tuesday to Thursday
and no trade on Monday and friday
what will be the binary number and the corresponding decimal for input for bad day of the week
thanking you
If I was in trouble I won't answer, so don't worry and ask
Though I was thinking you understood how it works Can you at least make an attempt to apply the same logic as for hours ?
If I was in trouble I won't answer, so don't worry and ask
Though I was thinking you understood how it works Can you at least make an attempt to apply the same logic as for hours ?
ok
Please tell me how to convert to decimal number ?
ok
Please tell me how to convert to decimal number ?
Which binary number do you get ?
badDayWeek BINARY NO 11000011
badDayWeek BINARY NO 11000011
SORRY 1100011
PLEASE CORRECT IF I AM WRONG
IS IT 99 (FOR BINARY NO 1100011)
PLEASE CORRECT IF I AM WRONG
IS IT 99 (FOR BINARY NO 1100011)
Right. Congratulations
THANK YOU
i'm using this filter on my EA (generated via wizard) and have a problem.
Is not possible to type more than 10 "bit" in Bad Hours"
i'm using this filter on my EA (generated via wizard) and have a problem.
Is not possible to type more than 10 "bit" in Bad Hours"
Decimal number 16777215 corresponds to binary 1111 1111 1111 1111 1111 1111. That is, in the input parameters must be entered as a decimal number.