Intraday Time filter - page 2

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dummy:

Sorry in advance if I am troubling you with another query

if I want to trade only from Tuesday to Thursday
and no trade on Monday and friday
what will be the binary number and the corresponding decimal for input for bad day of the week

thanking you

If I was in trouble I won't answer, so don't worry and ask

Though I was thinking you understood how it works Can you at least make an attempt to apply the same logic as for hours ?

 
angevoyageur:

If I was in trouble I won't answer, so don't worry and ask

Though I was thinking you understood how it works Can you at least make an attempt to apply the same logic as for hours ?

ok

Please tell me how to convert to decimal number  ?

 
dummy:

ok

Please tell me how to convert to decimal number  ?

Which binary number do you get ?
 
angevoyageur:
Which binary number do you get ?

badDayWeek  BINARY NO    11000011

 
dummy:

badDayWeek  BINARY NO    11000011

SORRY 1100011
 
dummy:
SORRY 1100011

PLEASE CORRECT IF I AM WRONG


IS IT  99  (FOR BINARY NO 1100011)

 
dummy:

PLEASE CORRECT IF I AM WRONG


IS IT  99  (FOR BINARY NO 1100011)

Right. Congratulations
 
angevoyageur:
Right. Congratulations

THANK YOU

 

i'm using this filter on my EA (generated via wizard) and have a problem.


Is not possible to type more than 10 "bit" in Bad Hours"

timefilter

 
Piero Lenzo:

i'm using this filter on my EA (generated via wizard) and have a problem.


Is not possible to type more than 10 "bit" in Bad Hours"



Decimal number 16777215 corresponds to binary 1111 1111 1111 1111 1111 1111. That is, in the input parameters must be entered as a decimal number.
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