Need backdata for metatrader CFD pairs
Open MT5, create an account (it is 1 minutes to do and it is free if demo), and look at those CFD. If you need some other pairs - select the account with the other brokers.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
not what I was asking.. I need the backdata for my EA to run backtest..
I know how to add symbols and use metatrader brother.
Thank you for your efforts but I know how to do all this and it is
not what I was asking.. I need the backdata for my EA to run backtest..
I know how to add symbols and use metatrader brother.
Data is related to the broker so some brokers are having good data which can be used for backtesting.
For example, this is my MT5 (I tried many brokers and opened many accounts just to find good data and see the symbols I want to use for example) -
Data is related to the broker so some brokers are having good data which can be used for backtesting.
For example, this is my MT5 (I tried many brokers and opened many accounts just to find good data and see the symbols I want to use for example) -
There is a method to download data through Strategy Quant for example.. I can download many years for currencies, but I need to have the data for CFD's.. My broker has the symbols I need but when I try to backtest there isn't enough data to backtest several years back to properly test my EA.. Is there a way to get many years of data for CFD's? I use M5 timeframe..
Basically what I'm asking is I need to know how-to download data for CFD's to my history for historical testing.
Thanks in advance for your help..
Sincerely, Neal Russell Vanderstelt
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There is a method to download data through Strategy Quant for example.. I can download many years for currencies, but I need to have the data for CFD's.. My broker has the symbols I need but when I try to backtest there isn't enough data to backtest several years back to properly test my EA.. Is there a way to get many years of data for CFD's? I use M5 timeframe..
Basically what I'm asking is I need to know how-to download data for CFD's to my history for historical testing.
Thanks in advance for your help..
Sincerely, Neal Russell Vanderstelt
Maybe this help you.
- votes: 10
- 2018.02.14
- Ziheng Zhuang
- www.mql5.com
Maybe this help you.
Maybe... thanks for the link..
Can it be used in M5?
Maybe this help you.
I followed what instructions there are and used it as an EA but I don't see the options as per the instructions. Could you please advise?
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Need backdata for metatrader CFD pairs. I know strategy quant has this for currencies but not for specific stocks like google for example.