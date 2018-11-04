does mt5 only do cfd stocks?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 06:10
Ask the broker.
I think - if your account is connected with some stock exchange so it may be the real stock.
Example: Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9 000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges
Sergey Golubev:hi thanks for your help :)
Sergey Golubev:
Hi, I tried just2trade and they only hold open demo accounts for 7 days, which makes it hard to test strategies. are there any other stock brokers connected to mt5?
Reilly Gailey:
Hi, I tried just2trade and they only hold open demo accounts for 7 days, which makes it hard to test strategies. are there any other stock brokers connected to mt5?
Hi, I tried just2trade and they only hold open demo accounts for 7 days, which makes it hard to test strategies. are there any other stock brokers connected to mt5?
Discussion about the brokers is very limited on the forum by the rules sorry ...
But anyway, you can look at this post/images to see the other stock brokers which may be easy to use.
You can create demo account directly from metatrader tpo try as many brokers as you want for example (some of the brokers on the image are for stocks):
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I was wondering does metatrader 5 support stocks?
not cfd stocks.
If so, which brokers supply stocks?