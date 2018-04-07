messages missing help !
As I understand (there is the thread in rus part of the forum with the discussion about it) - upgrading process is going on for the messages/chats:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
The messages was disappeared on profiles.
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.03.07 14:33
We are upgrading the message system and run the first alpha version with a minimum of functionality.
While chats are available in the widget on the top of the site.
All messages are in place.
So, there are upgrading the message system for now (they placed the alpha version of this system now, and later on - everything will be fully upgraded).
If you want to see your messages - press here and wait (for the messages to be appeared):
More information -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
The messages was disappeared on profiles.
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.03.07 20:23
We'll fix everything, do not worry.
We made a powerful and multifunctional communication system at the Telegram level.
Now we switch the old system in compatibility mode to start the transition. Therefore, the maximum functionality of the old system was disabled.
Today's unavailability of the server was caused by ddos from millions of terminals and errors in the compatibility protocol.
More information -
Hi Sergey,
Do you know when the "Messages tab" will be
available to use? Is there a time frame? Also I'm assuming that all members of MQL5.com will
not be able to use "Messages" but only the "Chat"?
Thanks
CheersNoo
Just found the reply from MetaQuotes today on rus part of the forum:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Where did the "Messages" disappear?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.03.12 13:14
Not immediately, within 2 weeks we will include the functions in parts.
The work is great and involves the deployment of the entire system, not just the functionality of the website.
In essence, this is a powerful georegional trader telegram, which allows traders to communicate and exchange a lot of trading data. There are channels and groups, including private ones. There will be an opportunity to create paid channels for conducting courses and so on.
Everything will turn on gradually. Today we are preparing the release of MetaTrader 5 Android and MetaTrader 5 iOS with new functionality for chat rooms with channels.
Just found the reply from MetaQuotes today on rus part of the forum:
Nice one, thanks
How to write the messages to new users which are not on your list for example (it was not fixed/updated but we can use it fior less functionality now):
---------------------------------------
go to -
---------------------------------------
and press -
the footer u point to is unavailable on html browser
Full functionality is not available now.
MetaQuotes will make an announcement when it will be ready.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use