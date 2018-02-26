MetaTrader 5 position handling question
Depends on the account type
Thank you.
Can i somehow query account type with .mql5 ?
Thank you.
Can i somehow query account type with .mql5 ?
MetaTrader 5 features hedging position accounting system
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Hello please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/accountinformation
Thank you for replies guys,
my summary: You can't query this by mql. The account information has no such Integer or String information.
Please correct me, if i am wrong.
Same page scroll down to
ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE
Identifier
Description
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING
Used for the OTC markets to interpret positions in the "netting" mode (only one position can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE).
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE
Used for the exchange markets. Margin is calculated based on the discounts specified in symbol settings. Discounts are set by the broker, but not less than the values set by the exchange.
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING
Used for the exchange markets where individual positions are possible (hedging, multiple positions can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE) taking into account the hedged margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED).
Same page scroll down to
ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE
Identifier
Description
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING
Used for the OTC markets to interpret positions in the "netting" mode (only one position can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE).
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE
Used for the exchange markets. Margin is calculated based on the discounts specified in symbol settings. Discounts are set by the broker, but not less than the values set by the exchange.
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING
Used for the exchange markets where individual positions are possible (hedging, multiple positions can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE) taking into account the hedged margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED).
Sorry, have to revise meyself, it is possible. Thank you!
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Hello community,
i just wonder about MetaTrader 5 is handling positions like MetaTrader 4.
Example:
Buy EURUSD 1 lot
SELL EURUSD 1 lot
In the end you have 2 different positions, one long, one short.
I remember in previous versions you had a net position, so flat, no position.
Question: Is this an option and if yes, can i set it somewhere in MetaTrader or
are these account settings and i have to talk with my broker ?
Thank you