MetaTrader 5 position handling question

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Hello community,

i just wonder about MetaTrader 5 is handling positions like MetaTrader 4.

Example:


Buy EURUSD 1 lot

SELL EURUSD 1 lot


In the end you have 2 different positions, one long, one short.

I remember in previous versions you had a net position, so flat, no position.


Question: Is this an option and if yes, can i set it somewhere in MetaTrader or 

are these account settings and i have to talk with my broker ?


Thank you

 
Depends on the account type 
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Depends on the account type 

Thank you.

Can i somehow query account type with .mql5 ?

 
chinaski:

Thank you.

Can i somehow query account type with .mql5 ?

MetaTrader 5 features hedging position accounting system 


 

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpConnecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Marco vd Heijden:
Hello please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/accountinformation

Thank you for replies guys,

my summary: You can't query this by mql. The account information has no such Integer or String information.

Please correct me, if i am wrong.

 

Same page scroll down to 

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE

Identifier

Description

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING

Used for the OTC markets to interpret positions in the "netting" mode (only one position can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE).

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE

Used for the exchange markets. Margin is calculated based on the discounts specified in symbol settings. Discounts are set by the broker, but not less than the values set by the exchange.

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING

Used for the exchange markets where individual positions are possible (hedging, multiple positions can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE) taking into account the hedged margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED).

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Same page scroll down to 

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE

Identifier

Description

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING

Used for the OTC markets to interpret positions in the "netting" mode (only one position can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE).

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE

Used for the exchange markets. Margin is calculated based on the discounts specified in symbol settings. Discounts are set by the broker, but not less than the values set by the exchange.

ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING

Used for the exchange markets where individual positions are possible (hedging, multiple positions can exist for one symbol). The margin is calculated based on the symbol type (SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE) taking into account the hedged margin (SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED).

Sorry, have to revise meyself, it is possible. Thank you!

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