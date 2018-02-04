Pleae help me. Multi Array Bug. Bars(_Symbol, Time_Frame[i] );
Eleni Anna Branou:
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
Thank you so mouch
Eleni Anna Branou:
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
i'v settled.
int Time_Frame[9] = {43200,10080,1440,240,60,30,15,5,1};->
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TIME_FRAME[9]={PERIOD_MN1,PERIOD_W1,PERIOD_D1,PERIOD_H4,PERIOD_H1,PERIOD_M30,PERIOD_M15,PERIOD_M5,PERIOD_M1}; //changed OK.
- What part of using the CODE button was unclear to you? You were asked (#1) and you quoted it (#2, and #3) and yet you still didn't.
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Bars(_Symbol, Time_Frame[i] );On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors.
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On MT5: Unless the chart is that specific pair/TF, you must Synchronize the terminal Data from the Server.
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Pleae help me. Multi Array Bug. Bars(_Symbol, Time_Frame[i] );
int Time_Frame[9] = {43200,10080,1440,240,60,30,15,5,1};
for(int i=0; i<9; i++) Alert(i," ",Bars(_Symbol, Time_Frame[i] );
Result:
Bars - no one of the overloads can be appied to the function call
built-in int Bars(const string ENUM_TIMEFRAMES.datetime)
built-in int Bars(const string ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)