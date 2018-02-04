Indicator compiles but won't show ??
Here is the original file.
Files:
adxdon.mq4 5 kb
Build 1090
Set explicitly (using SetIndexStyle()) each display buffer to DRAW_LINE style
Like this :
SetIndexBuffer(0,ADXBuffer); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(1,PlusDiBuffer); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(2,MinusDiBuffer); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE);
Thanks Eleni & Mladen,
Changed the lines and it's working perfectly now. You are great!
mnmnmmnnmnmn: This is on my MT4 platform.
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Hi there,
This is on my MT4 platform. Basically it's the ADX indicator what allows me to choose the periods for both ADX and DIs.
It compiles ok, but it just doesn't show on the chart. Is there anyone that can take a look at it please? I am confused.
Many Thanks!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ADX.mq4 |
//| Copyright ?2005, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright ?2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.metaquotes.net/"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_color2 YellowGreen
#property indicator_color3 Wheat
#property indicator_level1 20
//---- input parameters
extern int ADXPeriod=14, DiPlusPeriod = 34, DiMinusPeriod=34;
//---- buffers
double ADXBuffer[];
double PlusDiBuffer[];
double MinusDiBuffer[];
double PlusSdiBuffer[];
double MinusSdiBuffer[];
double TRBuffer[];
double TempBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//---- 3 additional buffers are used for counting.
IndicatorBuffers(7);
//---- indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,ADXBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(1,PlusDiBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(2,MinusDiBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(3,PlusSdiBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(4,MinusSdiBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(5,TempBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(6, TRBuffer );
//---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
IndicatorShortName("ADX("+ADXPeriod+", DI-: "+DiMinusPeriod+", DI+: "+DiPlusPeriod+")");
SetIndexLabel(0,"ADX");
SetIndexLabel(1,"+DI");
SetIndexLabel(2,"-DI");
//----
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,ADXPeriod);
SetIndexDrawBegin(1,ADXPeriod);
SetIndexDrawBegin(2,ADXPeriod);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Average Directional Movement Index |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
double pdm,mdm,tr;
double price_high,price_low;
int starti,i,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//----
//int limit=Bars-2;
int limit=Bars-counted_bars;
if(counted_bars>0) limit++;
i = limit;
starti = i;
//----
while(i>=0)
{
price_low=Low[i];
price_high=High[i];
//----
pdm = 0.0;
mdm = 0.0;
if ( price_high > High[i+1] )
pdm = price_high - High[i+1];
if ( price_low < Low[i+1] )
mdm = Low[i+1] - price_low;
if ( pdm < mdm )
pdm = 0.0;
else if ( mdm < pdm )
mdm = 0.0;
//---- absolute true range
double num1=MathAbs(price_high-price_low);
double num2=MathAbs(price_high-Close[i+1]);
double num3=MathAbs(price_low-Close[i+1]);
tr=MathMax(num1,num2);
tr=MathMax(tr,num3);
//---- counting plus/minus direction
PlusSdiBuffer[i]=pdm;
MinusSdiBuffer[i]=mdm;
TRBuffer[i] = tr;
//----
i--;
}
//---- apply EMA to +DI
for(i=0; i<limit; i++) {
//---- apply EMA to TR
TRBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(TRBuffer,0,ADXPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,i);
PlusDiBuffer[i] = PlusDiBuffer[i+1];
MinusDiBuffer[i] = MinusDiBuffer[i+1];
if ( TRBuffer[i] != 0 ) {
PlusDiBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(PlusSdiBuffer,Bars,DiPlusPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,i) / TRBuffer[i];
//---- apply EMA to -DI
MinusDiBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(MinusSdiBuffer,Bars,DiMinusPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,i) / TRBuffer[i];
}
}
//---- Directional Movement (DX)
i=Bars-2;
//TempBuffer[i+1]=0;
i=starti;
while(i>=0)
{
double div=MathAbs(PlusDiBuffer[i]+MinusDiBuffer[i]);
if(div==0.00) TempBuffer[i]=TempBuffer[i+1];
else TempBuffer[i]=MathAbs(PlusDiBuffer[i]-MinusDiBuffer[i]) / div;
i--;
}
//---- ADX is exponential moving average on DX
for(i=0; i<limit; i++) {
ADXBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(TempBuffer,0,ADXPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,i) * 100.0;
PlusDiBuffer[i] = PlusDiBuffer[i] * 100.0;
MinusDiBuffer[i] = MinusDiBuffer[i] * 100.0;
}
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+