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Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NYs. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
I think this of "Jerome" simple code will help trades
H - aligator - Clock
You can also use this indicator istocktimes which is available for MT4 with more function and customization, download from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10695
I think this of "Jerome" simple code will help trades
H - aligator - Clock
Very glad : DD
You can also use this indicator istocktimes which is available for MT4 with more function and customization, download from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10695
Tks a lot!
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NYs. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
Thank you.
If I use clock indicator on backtest, will the time given be the correct? If I had historical data from Dukascopy ant I´m using account from other broker, will the indicator take the correct time?
If I use clock indicator on backtest, will the time given be the correct? If I had historical data from Dukascopy ant I´m using account from other broker, will the indicator take the correct time?
Clock indicator has no effect on your back testing data. You need the historic data that has taken into account the DST adjustment. Tickstory has this function when downloading Dukascopy data.
Date and Time / TimeCurrent - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.
Date and Time / TimeLocal - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeGMT() is always equal to TimeTradeServer() simulated server time.
Date and Time / TimeGMT - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeTradeServer() is simulated according to historical data and always equal to TimeCurrent().
Date and Time / TimeTradeServer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.
Date and Time / TimeLocal - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Clock indicator has no effect on your back testing data. You need the historic data that has taken into account the DST adjustment. Tickstory has this function when downloading Dukascopy data.
If I understood It well, historic data from terminal is not able to show me the correct hour, right?
But, If I use a specific tool, like you said, backtesting will provide the correct hour to me?
Could you clarify what is DST adjustment?