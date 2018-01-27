timezone - page 2

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I think this of "Jerome" simple code will help trades

H - aligator - Clock

Files:
H_-_aligator_-_Clock.mq4  6 kb
 

You can also use this indicator istocktimes which is available for MT4 with more function and customization, download from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10695


iStockTimes
iStockTimes
  • votes: 10
  • 2012.04.18
  • Михаил
  • www.mql5.com
Отображает время работы основных торговых площадок, а также некоторую дополнительную информацию. Занимает минимум места на графике и не мешает оценке основной информации. Цветовая гамма подобрана для удобного восприятия как на светлом, так и на темном фоне. Индикатор самостоятельно определяет часовой пояс брокера. Для этого необходимо разрешить...
 
mntiwana:

I think this of "Jerome" simple code will help trades

H - aligator - Clock


Very glad : DD

 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

You can also use this indicator istocktimes which is available for MT4 with more function and customization, download from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10695



Tks a lot!

 
whroeder1:

Thank you.

 

If I use clock indicator on backtest, will the time given be the correct? If I had historical data from Dukascopy ant I´m using account from other broker, will the indicator take the correct time?

 
Jhennifher:

If I use clock indicator on backtest, will the time given be the correct? If I had historical data from Dukascopy ant I´m using account from other broker, will the indicator take the correct time?


Clock indicator has no effect on your back testing data.  You need the historic data that has taken into account the DST adjustment. Tickstory has this function when downloading Dukascopy data.

 
Jhennifher: If I use clock indicator on backtest, will the time given be the correct?
Perhaps you should read the manual.
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeCurrent() is simulated according to historical data.
          Date and Time / TimeCurrent - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.
          Date and Time / TimeLocal - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeGMT() is always equal to TimeTradeServer() simulated server time.
          Date and Time / TimeGMT - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeTradeServer() is simulated according to historical data and always equal to TimeCurrent().
          Date and Time / TimeTradeServer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.
          Date and Time / TimeLocal - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Julian Lo:

Clock indicator has no effect on your back testing data.  You need the historic data that has taken into account the DST adjustment. Tickstory has this function when downloading Dukascopy data.

If I understood It well, historic data from terminal is not able to show me the correct hour, right?

But, If I use a specific tool, like you said, backtesting will provide the correct hour to me?

Could you clarify what is DST adjustment?

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