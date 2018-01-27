timezone
- Trading System by Xard777
- News Trader EA
- Volume
It is from the broker's server/computer.
You can use any Clock indicator to see the time of the price (broker time) compare to your local price (price of your computer) and GMT for example (it is Clock indicator for MT5 which can be downloaded from CodeBase here):
There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase (by clicking on this link for example).
You can use any Clock indicator to see the time of the price (broker time) compare to your local price (price of your computer) and GMT for example (it is Clock indicator for MT5 which can be downloaded from CodeBase here):
There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase (by clicking on this link for example).
:DDD
Is there this indicator native on mt4?
What part of "There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase" was unclear?
What part of "There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase" was unclear?
Is CodeBase what? Market of indicators?
Just click on this link.
no crush!
no crush!
founded!
tks
You Can Ask the Broker that and the Broker will Tell You the GMT Offset.
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