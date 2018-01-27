timezone

New comment
 
How is possible check what timezone is the price at mt4? This way, If chart shows execution 21:04, does this hours is from what utc?
 

It is from the broker's server/computer.

 

You can use any Clock indicator to see the time of the price (broker time) compare to your local price (price of your computer) and GMT for example (it is Clock indicator for MT5 which can be downloaded from CodeBase here):


There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase (by clicking on this link for example).

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can use any Clock indicator to see the time of the price (broker time) compare to your local price (price of your computer) and GMT for example (it is Clock indicator for MT5 which can be downloaded from CodeBase here):


There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase (by clicking on this link for example).


:DDD

Is there this indicator native on mt4?

 
Jhennifher: Is there this indicator native on mt4?

What part of "There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase" was unclear?

 
whroeder1:

What part of "There are a lot of Clock indicators - you can evaluate them from CodeBase" was unclear?


Is CodeBase what? Market of indicators?

 
Jhennifher:

Is CodeBase what? Market of indicators?


Just click on this link.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Just click on this link.


no crush! 

Files:
Screenshot_6.jpg  109 kb
 
Jhennifher:

no crush! 


founded!

tks

Files:
Screenshot_7.jpg  526 kb
 
Jhennifher: Is CodeBase what? Market of indicators?
It's a link at the top of every page.
[Deleted]  

You Can Ask the Broker that and the Broker will Tell You the GMT Offset.

You Know Why I Answer You Right.

123
New comment