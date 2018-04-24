New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755 - page 2

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Mario Trinchero:

ServiceDesk is useless

see my attache file

I saw your image and I did not see the reply of the service desk.
So, why useless?
You should wait for reply. Because the service desk only can help in this situation (they will ask for log files to understand the issue and so on).

 
Sergey Golubev:

I saw your image and I did not see the reply of the service desk.
So, why useless?
You should wait for reply. Because the service desk only can help in this situation (they will ask for log files to understand the issue and so on).

Hi, you don't see the reply because no answer is arrived.

You say that you can have an answer within 24 hours but I didn't see anything

I'd would like know the reason  why I did not see the reply of the service desk?

Thanks

Mario


 
Please some patience after weekend.
 
Mario Trinchero:

Hi, you don't see the reply because no answer is arrived.

You say that you can have an answer within 24 hours but I didn't see anything

I'd would like know the reason  why I did not see the reply of the service desk?

Thanks

Mario


I am not a service desk (and I am not from MQ), so you should ask them about 24 hours.

As to the service desk so they are replying ... not so quickly as expected (because 23rd of February was the governmental holiday, and 24th/25th were the weekend) but you should wait. Because the priority of the tasks are defined by the service desk by themselves so if they have many tickets to reply - they are selecting some very urgent tickets first.

If they will not reply by the end of this week - let me know, and I can create my ticket to them asking them to look at your ticket to them :)

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am not a service desk (and I am not from MQ), so you should ask them about 24 hours.

As to the service desk so they are replying ... not so quickly as expected (because 23rd of February was the governmental holiday, and 24th/25th were the weekend) but you should wait. Because the priority of the tasks are defined by the service desk by themselves so if they have many tickets to reply - they are selecting some very urgent tickets first.

If they will not reply by the end of this week - let me know, and I can create my ticket to them asking them to look at your ticket to them 

Sergey Golubev:

I am not a service desk (and I am not from MQ), so you should ask them about 24 hours.

As to the service desk so they are replying ... not so quickly as expected (because 23rd of February was the governmental holiday, and 24th/25th were the weekend) but you should wait. Because the priority of the tasks are defined by the service desk by themselves so if they have many tickets to reply - they are selecting some very urgent tickets first.

If they will not reply by the end of this week - let me know, and I can create my ticket to them asking them to look at your ticket to them :)

Scuse me, but my trading work is stopped from two weeks.

Thaks for your help

Thanks

Mario


 
Mario Trinchero:

If you don't want problems with your trading, you should not use beta version of Windows 10, isn't obvious ?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755

Alain Verleyen, 2018.02.12 20:10

Build 17093 is a beta version. You have to report it to the ServiceDesk.
The ServiceDesk doesn't process your request in priority. Hopefully.
 

METATRADER 5


HI, 

why only the hat of ALPARI ACCOUNT is green ??

(normally is all green demo accounts and all yellow real accounts)

thanks

Mario

 
Mario Trinchero:


HI, 

why only the hat of ALPARI ACCOUNT is green ??

(normally is all green demo accounts and all yellow real accounts)

thanks

Mario

Connected with investor password ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Connected with investor password ?
no, with trader password
but thank for your quick reply
 
Mario Trinchero:
no, with trader password
but thank for your quick reply
I have 1 account like that, it's also from Alpari but there is no fund.
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