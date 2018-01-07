iCustom TROUBLE - Too Many Extern Variables & repeatedly initialized and deinitialized
Hi. I explained the reason for constant indicator re-initialization here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217721 and here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217617.
As for the 66 parameters MQL function calls support at most 63 parameters (the docs say otherwise = 64 but in my experience that's wrong). So, bad luck for you if you try to call iCustom() with more than that.
Regards
- You can't "Deleting 7 string extern variables," that changing positioning of the rest. Leave out the last 6.
iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZagAdvanced_mj_v1.13"IIRC, indicator names with periods, require the extension (.ex4/.ex5) to be found.
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 Indicators section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Hello,
Already read Detailed Explanation of iCustom but still can't make iCustom working.
As can see on above picture, ZigZagAdvanced_mj_v1.13 indicator has 66 extern variables.
When include all 66 extern variables in iCustom:
The compiler gives error: 'iCustom' - wrong parameters count
But when write iCustom like bellow:
Deleting 7 string extern variables: "==Full ReverenceLines==", "==Additional Settings==", "==MIN Pips for Text Info==", "Diff in Pips to be considered", "HH or LL", "Has nothing to do with the zigzag", "calculation - just the info display"
The compiler works fine.
Although the compiler works fine, it constantly initialized and deinitialized by itself slowing the CPU.
Already read iCustom - Prevent indicator from init()'ing at every call and avoiding any variables in iCustom but still it repeatedly initialized and deinitialized by itself slowing the CPU.