How many account can we run on the meta trade VPS.
one account per VPS
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava, 2016.06.28 16:36
You can run multiple EAs on one virtual hosting server right now. Without additional pay.
Why do You want pay more money? There are no plans to multiply payments for virtual hosting
Why Virtual Hosting On The MetaTrader 4 And MetaTrader 5 Is Better Than Usual VPS
Renting a virtual server right from the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals is the optimal way to ensure uninterrupted work of your trading robots andSignalsubscriptions. Essentially, it is an analogue of a VPS though it is better and more suitable for addressing needs and challenges that a trader comes across. The server can be rented straight from your MetaTrader. It takes only a couple mouse clicks for Experts Advisors, indicators, scripts together with Signal subscriptions and settings to be transferred to the virtual server. The Virtual Hosting Cloud network was developed specially for MetaTrader and has all the advantages of a native solution.Certainly, there are alternatives to virtual hosting but a closer look reveals that they do not compete. The first thing that comes to mind is using a home computer as a budget option. It could work, however a stable internet connection and uninterrupted power supply are not guaranteed. A VPS can be rented from a suitable provider found on the internet. That could be feasible but it implies a manual search for a server having minimum latency with the required Forex-broker's. Such a puzzle does not suit everyone.
This is more about it:How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
Activations (Market with MQL5 VPS):
How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
Products purchased on the Market and launched on the chart are also moved during migration. They remain completely functional, and the number of available activations is not decreased. Automatic licensing of purchased products without spending available activations is provided only for the virtual terminal.
How to subscribe to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Can we run multiple account on the meta trade VPS.
Now I'm running VPS with 1 account but would like to run more but not sure can do or not?
Thank you.
and finally -
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for your reply.
Hi,
I had subscribed free VPS service for 24 HRS service for my MT4 Live Account. (AVA FX) to test
Migration was successful.
But EA icon is off in the hosting server.
I tried to down load the virtual platform from MT4 from MQL5 help.
it is a MT5 platform. the platform is not able to find my broker name.
Where i can down load the MT4 Virtual terminal to connect to my VPS MT4 Terminal.
Please help
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Can we run multiple account on the meta trade VPS.
Now I'm running VPS with 1 account but would like to run more but not sure can do or not?
Thank you.