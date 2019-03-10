Volume Profiles
goo indicator for day trading
Hello, how can this indicator be used in actual combat? Can you talk about strategy?
Hello, how can this indicator be used in actual combat? Can you talk about strategy?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.04 13:18Are you using this indicator for MT4?
MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.04 13:34
MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Market Profile is a tool widely used by futures traders.
Market Profile MetaTrader is a standard solution of the Market Profile that displays the statistical time distribution of the price, price area and control value for the day trading session. The indicator is based on the simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader 5 platform indicators.
ore information on the Market Profile can be found in:
- Erik L. Nayman, Master Trading. The Secret Materials (in Russian)
- Erik L. Nayman, A Way to Financial Freedom. Professional Approach to Trading and Investments (in Russian)
- J. Piper, The Way to Trade.
See also the article "The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5".
The author implemented different colors for the indicator: green is for the Asian session, blue is for the European one, while violet is for the American session. Working periods are M30 and M15.
some more -
read the following for more information -
- Market Profile - forum thread
- Forex Market Profile - forum thread
- The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5 - the article
- 2018.04.04
- www.mql5.com
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Hello all,
I am very very interesting by trading volumes.
Since very few time, i am experimenting the power of price action mixed with tick volume.
(for example, pin bar with or with volume within a context).
And now, i am interesting to mixe it with volume profile with the fxcoder indicators ( https://fxcoder.blogspot.com/ )
It seems that it is a very powerfull to detect early support and resistance zones.
- Scalping by analysing the current days profiles
- daytrade and swing by analysing the "big" volume profile on the right.
How can we do that ?
I tried some videos on youtube, but i have problems to extract the truth from the fake.
Have you some good advice, tutorial, links...etc ?
Regards.