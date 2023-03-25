Raiblock, better than bitcoin, and any other coin - page 4
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No need! Just apply a Martingale Grid Hedge Recovery strategy and you will save the day[!!!]
And if that doesn't work, then simply reverse buy and sell order ! or convert to non repaint !
The problem here is that some of our members (YOU) are not traders.And they (YOU) wanna act smart but fail miserably.
I think I should move all the Mr Fool topic to the Traders Joking thread
Mr Fool... haha
No need! Just apply a Martingale Grid Hedge Recovery strategy and you will save the day[!!!]
Ah yes the "recovery" system, I always like this one.
No need! Just apply a Martingale Grid Hedge Recovery strategy and you will save the day[!!!]
indeed... this is the best solution :-D
40% of the world's bitcoin is owned by no more than 1000 people! What do you think will happen when even just a few of those people start to sell their bitcoins?
That's incorrect, only about 20%, because 20% where lost forever, people forgot their passwords.
1- if you have 1 million USD in bitcoins would you sell it, if you can wait and it get 10 million in the future?
2- how can you be so sure that everyone from these 20% will sell at the same time?
Yeah and hes probably tossing coins as we speak to see the outcome and going to buy that new coin too hhahahhah :-)
if you clean a bit your glasses and laugh a bit less, you can read what I stated above: I never follow anyone advices rather I would filter them with my own beliefs about markets and if I will get a damage from my beliefs I will be always right and never complain about because I choosed to play to my own game. I learned my hard lessons pursuing the market challenges.
I have to thank generous people like Fernando Carreiro which is one of the most humble and prepared guy on this community to open my eyes through private conversations and this is the reason I say that read different opinions with humility is the way to enrich our visions and this is not a provocations but the hard fact that put us out of our EGO which is our worst enemy most of the time.
We can joke about something but never snub someone for his own opinion. This is not fair or anyway constructive in my point of view.
if you clean a bit your glasses you can read what I stated above: I never follow anyone advices rather I would filter them with my own belief about markets and if I will get a damage from my belief I will be always right and never complain about because I choosed to play to my own game. I learned my hard lessons pursuing the market challenges.
I have to thank generous people like Fernando Carreiro which is one of the most humble and prepared guy on this community to open my eyes through private conversations and this is the reason I say that read different opinions with humility is the way to enrich our visions and this is not a provocations but the hard fact that put us out of our EGO which is our worst enemy most of the time.
We can joke about something but never snub someone for his own opinion. This is not fair in my opinion.
I do agree...in general. But that's almost 1 year I am reading Mr Fool posts almost every day (I am here for good reasons and not just to talk for the pleasure to talk) and believe me after some months you changed your mind about the great principle. He is learning NOTHING, always asking the same or similar things, he is a troll, nothing less, nothing more. A lot of people lost their time trying to have a constructive and positive discussion, it's just not possible. That doesn't mean the topic discussed is not interesting by itself, but no way to discuss usefully. That's my opinion.
if you clean a bit your glasses and laugh a bit less, you can read what I stated above: I never follow anyone advices rather I would filter them with my own beliefs about markets and if I will get a damage from my beliefs I will be always right and never complain about because I choosed to play to my own game. I learned my hard lessons pursuing the market challenges.
I have to thank generous people like Fernando Carreiro which is one of the most humble and prepared guy on this community to open my eyes through private conversations and this is the reason I say that read different opinions with humility is the way to enrich our visions and this is not a provocations but the hard fact that put us out of our EGO which is our worst enemy most of the time.
We can joke about something but never snub someone for his own opinion. This is not fair in my point of view.
You can check my track record, i was once too the helping hand, but just like Alain points out things change over time.
I you want i can supply you with a copy of my personal assistance through the message system i am sure it will blow your mind the time and effort i have put in trying to teach others.
But the problem is they just put it aside, and continue on their collision course, or they just vanish never to be seen again.
If there is one thing that i have learned it is that if someone was born to fail, they will fail no matter what you tell them, destiny does exist.
So, I had decided that i would quit doing that, due to the time wasted.
But this Mr luck is a troll nothing less, nothing more.
Just receive a private message from Mr Fool :
hey, let me share with you a secret, i feel pleasure when someone call me a fool, so keep going. And the reason i open so many topics are to practice my english, that's the way i found to do this, you can call me names i really don't care, i don't even understand 100% what those names mean really