Raiblock, better than bitcoin, and any other coin - page 3
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I am too, thank you
Happy you feel better.
I was being sarcastic! Both profiles are the same person!
When you have to explain you was sarcastic... ;-)
This is turning into a freak show...
What are our options ?
40% of the world's bitcoin is owned by no more than 1000 people! What do you think will happen when even just a few of those people start to sell their bitcoins?
Yes, it is sad!
This is turning into a freak show...
What are our options ?
40% of the world's bitcoin is owned by no more than 1000 people! What do you think will happen when even just a few of those people start to sell their bitcoins?
The Holy Grail disband...maybe God will do something to help.
the problem here is that the moderators are not traders, only coders , and they want only topics about coding, but coding is easy once you understand the concepts, so there is not much to question, this site is a forum, but if you open topics you are a troll, and they think they are very intelligent
The problem here is that some of our members (YOU) are not traders.And they (YOU) wanna act smart but fail miserably.
No need! Just apply a Martingale Grid Hedge Recovery strategy and you will save the day[!!!]