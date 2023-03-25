Raiblock, better than bitcoin, and any other coin - page 3

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greenThumbs:

I am too, thank you

Happy you feel better.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

I was being sarcastic! Both profiles are the same person!

When you have to explain you was sarcastic... ;-)

 

This is turning into a freak show...

What are our options ?

[Deleted]  
mrluck1: that guy marco, he told that bitcoin wa a bubble, when it was only 9000, now it's 20000, and sure it's a bubble it will explode in 2050, he must have lost so much trading against it, that's why he's mad

40% of the world's bitcoin is owned by no more than 1000 people! What do you think will happen when even just a few of those people start to sell their bitcoins?

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: When you have to explain you was sarcastic... ;-)

Yes, it is sad!

 
Marco vd Heijden:

This is turning into a freak show...

What are our options ?


 
the problem here is that the moderators are not traders, only coders , and they want only topics about coding, but coding is easy once you understand the concepts, so there is not much to question,  this site is a forum, but if you open topics you are a troll, and they think they are very intelligent
 
Fernando Carreiro:

40% of the world's bitcoin is owned by no more than 1000 people! What do you think will happen when even just a few of those people start to sell their bitcoins?

The Holy Grail disband...maybe God will do something to help.

 
mrluck1:
the problem here is that the moderators are not traders, only coders , and they want only topics about coding, but coding is easy once you understand the concepts, so there is not much to question,  this site is a forum, but if you open topics you are a troll, and they think they are very intelligent

The problem here is that some of our members (YOU) are not traders.

And they (YOU) wanna act smart but fail miserably.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: The Holy Grail disband...maybe God will do something to help.

No need! Just apply a Martingale Grid Hedge Recovery strategy and you will save the day[!!!]

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