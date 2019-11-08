Brokers that accept Signals from MQL5
You can experiment it by yourself :
- download MT4 from Metaquotes website
- open demo accounts with many brokers (click on 'Account' - 'Open an Account' - 'add new broker ...')
In this case - you can check many brokers using just same/one copy/instance of Metatrader 4.
Same with Metatrader 5.
But please note: MT5 signals are for metatrader 5 only; MT4 signals - for Metatrader 4 only 9I mean - you can not receive signals from MT5 signal provider on MT4 for example).
And it is related to Metatrader 5 (and almost same case for MT4 for example) - about HowTo open accounts :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.01.23 09:34
Hi Mavis121,
Are you talking about trading bonds? I did not trade bonds sorry so I do not have experience with it. In MT4 - some brokers are allowing some instruments or symbols. As to MT5 so Metatrader 5 is new and well developed platform. I mean:
- MT5 is fully integrated onto mql5 community,
- MT5 is social networks oriented platform,
- MT5 is a generator of the content for any blog/website/forum/trader for example,
- MT5 is a focal point for many services incl free and paid ones.
Metatrader 5 is well-developed but new platform in any way. I am sure - many brokers will add many trading instruments - it is just a matter of time only. For now - you can check by yourself:
- download Metatrader 5 - read this small article Twenty Cents for Each MetaTrader 5 Installation Via Your Link! to get the link to download/install MT5
- install MT5
- right mouse click on Accounts in Navigator window, select 'open an account'
- click on 'add new server ...'
- write name of the broker and press Enter key on keyboard.
- And you will be able to open demo/real accounts with those brokers using just one installation (one MT5 instance) to see about bonds or any symbols they are offering.
Just an example:
Metatrader 5 is new platform, and this platform is just started the way. But from what I see (comparing MT3/MT4 transferring to recent MT4/MT5) - this MT5 platform is having a lot of advantadges which I mentioned in the beginning of my comment. So, the brokers will have to increase their symbols/instruments in anyway. I just see silver and gold for some brokers in MT5 (which I traded for real account but for MT4 sorry).
i found a broker, but one question about signals and brokers, i saw this comment
"Maybe server delays generated ..maybe broker tricks to avoid their customers to follow a successful trader signals .. ."
is this a thing? do brokes put delay on signals to screw with people who use this?
I do not think the brokers are making something against some particular trader. But you should know that the quotes/data for the brokers are different ... sometimes - same, sometimes - not ... why? because the quotes are not centralised ones. So, if your signal provider is making the signal in scalping way - it may be good for you to have/account with same broker with him (to have same quotes/prices/data).
I do not think the brokers are making something against some particular trader. But you should know that the quotes/data for the brokers are different ... sometimes - same, sometimes - not ... why? because the quotes are not centralised ones. So, if your signal provider is making the signal in scalping way - it may be good for you to have/account with same broker with him (to have same quotes/prices/data).
Sergey, maybe you know, with your large experience with Forex sites, some system that compares and centralize such quotes.
If not, it would be great have such system and test in real time (something like a community centralization of the Forex quotes).
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i am looking for a Brokers that accept Signals from MQL5 (i i would prefer to use MT4)
right now i am using avatrade, but they have turned the signal tab off(it´s completely gone) on their MT4. so if you guys have a list or something with brokers that allow me to use the signal trading option with my metatrader.