Please add "Custom Time Period" in next update

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Could MT4/5 offer "Custom Time Period" in the next update?

It would be nice to be able to test and attach indicators or expert advisors on tick and second charts.

MT4/5 are missing tick and second charts.

[Deleted]  
Chee Chua: Could MT4/5 offer "Custom Time Period" in the next update? It would be nice to be able to test and attach indicators or expert advisors on tick and second charts. MT4/5 are missing tick and second charts.

You can already create your own Custom charts, to be what ever you want, be it Ticks, Seconds, Renko, Kase, Constant Range, etc.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

You can already create your own Custom charts, to be what ever you want, be it Ticks, Seconds, Renko, Kase, Constant Range, etc.

I want them to be under Timeframes.


[Deleted]  
Chee Chua: I want them here.

Where you want them to appear is irrelevant. Being able to achieve different types of charts for viewing and for back-testing is what you have requested, and that is already possible. Maybe it might not be exactly what you envision or entail extra steps or a different skill set, but that does not negate the fact that they are already possible on MT5 in the latest builds.

On MT4 too, it is possible and are called "Offline Charts"!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Where you want them to appear is irrelevant. Being able to achieve different types of charts for viewing and for back-testing is what you have requested, and that is already possible. Maybe it might not be exactly what you envision or entail extra steps or a different skill set, but that does not negate the fact that they are already possible on MT5 in the latest builds.

On MT4 too, it is possible and are called "Offline Charts"!


I want to be able to attach indicator and EA directly on live chart, not offline.

[Deleted]  
Chee Chua:

I want to be able to attach indicator and EA directly on live chart, not offline.

MT4 Offline Charts can work with live data with no problem. It is all upto the data generator producing the Offline Chart. That is how many traders have been trading all this time with Renko, Range Bars, Tick Charts, etc.

So do some research on the subject as you will find plenty of information on that.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
MT4 Offline Charts can work with live data with no problem. It is all upto the data generator producing the Offline Chart. That is how many traders have been trading all this time with Renko, Range Bars, Tick Charts, etc.

So do some research on the subject as you will find plenty of information on that.

You cannot attach indicator and EA directly on the chart.

[Deleted]  
Chee ChuaYou cannot attach indicator and EA directly on the chart.
Yes you can! Hundreds, maybe thousands of traders do it every day. There is even dedicated forum threads about trading Renko Offline charts or Tick based Offline Charts with several Indicators and EA on them.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Yes you can! Hundreds, maybe thousands of traders do it every day. There is even dedicated forum threads about trading Renko Offline charts or Tick based Offline Charts with several Indicators and EA on them.

i.e.  iMA

double  iMA(
   string       symbol,           // symbol
   int          timeframe,        // timeframe
   int          ma_period,        // MA averaging period
   int          ma_shift,         // MA shift
   int          ma_method,        // averaging method
   int          applied_price,    // applied price
   int          shift             // shift
   );

timeframe 

What I mean is that there is no tick and seconds here:

https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/enum_timeframes

unless PERIOD_CURRENT works?


Chart Timeframes - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Chart Timeframes - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql4-program is running. The ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration contains the values of standard timeframes, online charts of financial instruments can be...
[Deleted]  
Chee Chua: 

Does PERIOD_CURRENT works?

Yes! Why don’t you just try it and see for yourself instead of arguing?

1. Open a M1 chart and place an Offline Chart generator on it.
2. Open the Offline Chart.
3. Place whatever Indicators you want on it, including your own.
4. Place an EA on it and trade it live.

It is that simple!
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