Please add "Custom Time Period" in next update
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. MQL5.community - User Memo - MQL5 Articles
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
You can already create your own Custom charts, to be what ever you want, be it Ticks, Seconds, Renko, Kase, Constant Range, etc.
You can already create your own Custom charts, to be what ever you want, be it Ticks, Seconds, Renko, Kase, Constant Range, etc.
I want them to be under Timeframes.
Where you want them to appear is irrelevant. Being able to achieve different types of charts for viewing and for back-testing is what you have requested, and that is already possible. Maybe it might not be exactly what you envision or entail extra steps or a different skill set, but that does not negate the fact that they are already possible on MT5 in the latest builds.
On MT4 too, it is possible and are called "Offline Charts"!
Where you want them to appear is irrelevant. Being able to achieve different types of charts for viewing and for back-testing is what you have requested, and that is already possible. Maybe it might not be exactly what you envision or entail extra steps or a different skill set, but that does not negate the fact that they are already possible on MT5 in the latest builds.
On MT4 too, it is possible and are called "Offline Charts"!
I want to be able to attach indicator and EA directly on live chart, not offline.
I want to be able to attach indicator and EA directly on live chart, not offline.
MT4 Offline Charts can work with live data with no problem. It is all upto the data generator producing the Offline Chart. That is how many traders have been trading all this time with Renko, Range Bars, Tick Charts, etc.
You cannot attach indicator and EA directly on the chart.
Yes you can! Hundreds, maybe thousands of traders do it every day. There is even dedicated forum threads about trading Renko Offline charts or Tick based Offline Charts with several Indicators and EA on them.
i.e. iMA
double iMA(
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
int ma_period, // MA averaging period
int ma_shift, // MA shift
int ma_method, // averaging method
int applied_price, // applied price
int shift // shift
);
timeframe
What I mean is that there is no tick and seconds here:
https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/enum_timeframes
unless PERIOD_CURRENT works?
- docs.mql4.com
Does PERIOD_CURRENT works?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Could MT4/5 offer "Custom Time Period" in the next update?
It would be nice to be able to test and attach indicators or expert advisors on tick and second charts.
MT4/5 are missing tick and second charts.