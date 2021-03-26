Please add "Custom Time Period" in next update - page 2
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Yes! Why don’t you just try it and see for yourself instead of arguing?
If I would like to do strategy tester, the pull down menu still does not have TICKS and SECONDS.
You cannot test Ticks and Seconds time period.
That's why MT4/5 need to support Ticks and Seconds.
i.e.
You keep changing the subject points and always finding some excuse instead of discussing the issue to reach a resolution. It almost seems that you want to argue just for arguments sake, even at the cost of remaining ignorant about the matter.
First it was MT5 Custom Symbols and Strategy Tester ... then you switch to MT4 Offline Charts ... then it is about Live trading ... then its about not being able to add Indicators and EAs ... then its about the iMA() function and PERIOD_CURRENT ... now it is back to MT5 Strategy Tester.
I give up! Go read the documentation and go do some research. If you finally learn to use the tools, then great for you. If not, tough luck!
You keep changing the subject points and always finding some excuse instead of discussing the issue to reach a resolution. It almost seems that you want to argue just for arguments sake, even at the cost of remaining ignorant about the matter.
First it was MT5 Custom Symbols and Strategy Tester ... then you switch to MT4 Offline Charts ... then it is about Live trading ... then its about not being able to add Indicators and EAs ... then its about the iMA() function and PERIOD_CURRENT ... now it is back to MT5 Strategy Tester.
I give up! Go read the documentation and go do some research. If you finally learn to use the tools, then great for you. If not, tough luck!
I did not change the subject: Please add "Custom Time Period" in next update.
Just a suggestion for improvement.
You are the one who keep arguing that there are ways to go around this. I'm discussing in a forum which is what a forum is for.
I guess you are angry because you don't think it is possible to strategy test in Ticks and Seconds time period.
I'm like a car user/driver who ask a car manufacturer if they could increase the horsepower on the next model? You are the know it all rude car mechanic who insist on me dropping In Air Filter, getting a Aftermarket Exhaust Muffler, getting a High Flow Catalytic Converters, getting an Aftermarket Exhaust Headers, using High Performance Engine Oil etc. I don't want to be a mechanic, I just want to drive the car.
Could MT4/5 offer "Custom Time Period" in the next update?
"It would be nice to be able to TEST and attach indicators or expert advisors on tick and second charts"
If I would like to do strategy tester, the pull down menu still does not have TICKS and SECONDS.
You cannot test Ticks and Seconds time period.
That's why MT4/5 need to support Ticks and Seconds.
Yes! Why don’t you just try it and see for yourself instead of arguing?