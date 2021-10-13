mt4 display problems on my new laptop

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I just bought a new laptop with windows 10 on it. Now my mt4 does not appear right. Especially some of my custom indicators. For example I have an indicator called <Deleted>. It appears in the lower left corner and the text is all jumbled together and cant be read. Does any one have any idea what is wrong and how to fix this?
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Francisco Martinez: I just bought a new laptop with windows 10 on it. Now my mt4 does not appear right. Especially some of my custom indicators. For example I have an indicator called <Deleted>. It appears in the lower left corner and the text is all jumbled together and cant be read. Does any one have any idea what is wrong and how to fix this?

Your laptop has a Ultra High-Definition (4K) display, but the indicator is an old version that does not take that into account, hence the "funny" display.

The indicator (or indicators) will have to be fixed in order to display correctly on UHD/4K.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Your laptop has a Ultra High-Definition (4K) display, but the indicator is an old version that does not take that into account, hence the "funny" display.

The indicator (or indicators) will have to be fixed in order to display correctly on UHD/4K.


No I think he's referring to the Y axis prices becoming super large and other visual bugs. This happens when you are resizing charts with chart objects that attempt to scale (resize). It's a PITA platform bug that can occur regardless of screen size. 

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nicholishen: No I think he's referring to the Y axis prices becoming super large and other visual bugs. This happens when you are resizing charts with chart objects that attempt to scale (resize). It's a PITA platform bug that can occur regardless of screen size. 

This is definitely a 4K/UHD issue and I quote...

Francisco Martinez: I just bought a new laptop with windows 10 on it. Now my mt4 does not appear right. Especially some of my custom indicators. For example I have an indicator called <Deleted>. It appears in the lower left corner and the text is all jumbled together and cant be read. Does any one have any idea what is wrong and how to fix this?
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nicholishen: And your point is? Did you look at the picture he posted? I can recreate this bug on any resolution.

If you look at the image, you can see that all the elements, including the axis prices and dates/times are ALL in High Resolution (not just scaled to a larger screen). It is a screenshot of MetaTrader running on 4K/UHD.

However, some of the older code did not make use of the "TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI" to adjust positioning on the chart window when placing Graphical Objects (especially text), and so suffer from this problem.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

If you look at the image, you can see that all the elements, including the axis prices and dates/times are ALL in High Resolution (not just scaled to a larger screen). It is a screenshot of MetaTrader running on 4K/UHD.

However, some of the older code did not make use of the "TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI" to adjust positioning on the chart window when placing Graphical Objects (especially text), and so suffer from this problem.

So how do we fix the problem when the vendor will not fix it.......
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jposeyx2So how do we fix the problem when the vendor will not fix it.......
If you have the code, then you can hire someone to do it for you. Otherwise, you are out of luck! Maybe you can hire someone to code a new Indicator that replicates the functionality of the original.
 
Francisco Martinez:
I just bought a new laptop with windows 10 on it. Now my mt4 does not appear right. Especially some of my custom indicators. For example I have an indicator called Average Daily Range. It appears in the lower left corner and the text is all jumbled together and cant be read. Does any one have any idea what is wrong and how to fix this?


Did you ever find a fix for your issue? I'm having the same problem

 
Scotty_300:


Did you ever find a fix for your issue? I'm having the same problem

I found temporal solution:

Right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.


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Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
  • www.mql5.com
Path to the file of an image that will be used as an icon of the EX5 program. Path specification rules are the same as for resources. The property must be specified in the main module with the MQL5 source code. The icon file must be in the ICO format. When launching a script or an Expert Advisor on the chart, the stack of at least 8 MB is...
 
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH:
I found temporal solution:

Right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.



Aleksandr...you are a super super super START.

I went to properties and changed them. Now i can see everything clear. This changed my life...for real

I wish you win e mega Jackpot :) :)

 
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH:
I found temporal solution:

Right click on MT4 icon and select properties then change the DPI settings as illustrated in images attached.



Does your soultion work for me i have problem with custom indicators it insted of showing me dots or arrow or any shape else they gibe only square shape which make it hard for le to understand little bite

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