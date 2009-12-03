Bug - object resizes when partially below chart bounds and dragged
I should mention I'm using XP. The 2 machines I tested this on were XP. Not sure if that might be a factor yet. I have to give this a try on my Win 7 PC tomorrow.
Hopefully someone else can confirm this bug before then.
Thanks, I reproduced it with Fibo Arcs not Trend Line.
This bug was been fixed. Please wait for the next update.
Thanks!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I made a test EA that simply displays the pip size of the object and updates after it is dragged.
The bug occurs when you drag an object so that it is partially below the chart boundary.
While below the boundary, if you move it, it shrinks in size.
How much it shrinks, either depends on the scale of chart or timeframe.
Here is before a drag while below boundary(note the pip size):
And here is after drag:
And here is an EA that displays any object pip size after it is dragged. Every object that has 2 or more anchors apparently affected by this.