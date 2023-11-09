Importing live data from MT4 to excel
Bump - with decreasing hope :(
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/service/dde
- www.metatrader4.com
There is actually quite a few threads on how to do this, but currently, the website's search function is not working properly!
Unfortunately, since most of the power users here don't use the DDE Services for Excel, and since neither you or we can find those related threads at the moment, the only reference information we can offer, is the very link to the official documentation that @nicholishen has already given you.
Instead of =MT4|ASK!EURUSD
it's now ='MT4'|ASK!EURUSD
I can confirm in my setup: Win 2008 R2, MT4 & Excel 2010 this is working.
Thanks go to: https://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/lync/en-US/144ddf0b-a3b7-4f18-b13f-36ccba7ad7c8/dde-link-between-mt4-excel-2010-no-longer-works-on-windows-81-64bit?forum=officeitproprevious
- social.technet.microsoft.com
hello
i am looking for RTD-excel advisor and if is for sale how can i purchase it
thanks in advance!!
Hi,
The formula that you mentioned for bid, ask etc prices works fine when used for symbols that have the following format EURUSD, EURUSD. or DAX30
But when used for symbols that also include ( - i.e. Brent-Apr19 ) then it does not extract the quotes
Is there a way to work around this and get the live quotes for this type of symbols as well?
Thanks
Hi,
The formula that you mentioned for bid, ask etc prices works fine when used for symbols that have the following format EURUSD, EURUSD. or DAX30
But when used for symbols that also include ( - i.e. Brent-Apr19 ) then it does not extract the quotes
Is there a way to work around this and get the live quotes for this type of symbols as well?
Thanks
I use Windows 7, Open Office, not excel. Syntax for open Office for instance = DDE("MT4";"BID";"EURUSD";1) works ok for all FX.
Other pairs: GOLD, OIL-xxx, Ger30Cash ... are showing errors since today, so I think it is a prob of new Version MT4,
edit_2019_02_23; 21:34 GMT: tried out now my above mentioned OpenOfficeSheet (existing more then 1 year) using Laptop(win10) - not PC(win7): works well under Windows10 for all underlyings, eg FX, different indices, commodities
edit_2019_02_24; 13:00 GMT: DDE works well now, via Windows 10 and Windows 7 too
hello
i am looking for RTD-excel advisor and if is for sale how can i purchase it
thanks in advance!!
The amount of data you can transport via DDE is very limited, but productive.
How you combine the data --- is the main topic to think about. (Choice of underlings, tf, decisive changes within the day, correlations ...)
You have to think that over. The rest are colorful pictures. Why to pay for this?
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Hi everyone,
I am new to trading and would like to understand how to import live data from MT4 to Excel (Excel 2013).
I have looked through other threads posted on here previously that advise on this and still cannot seem to make it work.
Thus far I have tried to simply import a bid price to excel, what I have done looking at other threads is the following:
1. in Excel go to File _> Options -> Advanced scroll down to the general section and uncheck Ignore other applications that use Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE)
2. On an Excel spreadsheet type in the following formula ='MT4'|Bid!EURUSD
What I get is an error of N/A but not #N/A
What am I not doing correctly?
I want to be able to import realtime into Excel from MT4
Is there a reference somewhere for the functions/forumlas you can use in Excel to import the data?
Apologies if I am not being clear in my any part of my question