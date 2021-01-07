Logging tickdata in an Excel spreadsheet using DDE
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Hi, I'm not good at Excel. But this is what I try to do, maybe you can help me?
I wan't to analyse the tickdata from my broker using an Excel spreadsheet. I use the formula ='MT4'|QUOTE!EURUSD to load the data into Excel with DDE. Now I just need it to make a new line every time there is a new tick. How do I do that, without programing skills or Excel skills. I searched on Google and on MQL5, but this was all to complicated for me. Is there an easy way to do this? Thanks in advance. Sorry for my English.