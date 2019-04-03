MT4 live price Export to Excel
Hi,
I import all currencies live price data from MT4 to Excel. Despite The other currencies show price, no problem, but EURJPY currency show me as "N/A" value.
I try this formula in Excel to import prices; ='MT4'|BID!EURUSD . This formula work all currencies but EURJPY not.
What can be problem this "N/A" value arror for EURJPY. And After I try this formula then ENTER and later I input formula this like ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY after Enter I
return cell and look at formula I saw formula as: ='MT4'|BID!EURjpy . Look at big letter "EURJPY" become "EURjpy" the last letter "jpy". But the other inputs ara this like.
Same formula. But only ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY formula change small letters after ENTER.Just part of EURJPY as "jpy".
Why Error "N/A". Thanks a lot for interesteds for me for answers.
Good days all traders. Please help me.
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Hi,
I import all currencies live price data from MT4 to Excel. Despite The other currencies show price, no problem, but EURJPY currency show me as "N/A" value.
I try this formula in Excel to import prices; ='MT4'|BID!EURUSD . This formula work all currencies but EURJPY not.
What can be problem this "N/A" value arror for EURJPY. And After I try this formula then ENTER and later I input formula this like ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY after Enter I
return cell and look at formula I saw formula as: ='MT4'|BID!EURjpy . Look at big letter "EURJPY" become "EURjpy" the last letter "jpy". But the other inputs ara this like.
Same formula. But only ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY formula change small letters after ENTER.Just part of EURJPY as "jpy".
Why Error "N/A". Thanks a lot for interesteds for me for answers.
Good days all traders. Please help me.