MT4 live price Export to Excel

New comment
 

Hi,

I import all currencies  live price data from MT4 to Excel. Despite The other currencies show price, no problem,  but EURJPY currency show me as "N/A" value.
I try this formula in Excel to import prices; ='MT4'|BID!EURUSD . This formula work all currencies but EURJPY not.

What can be problem this "N/A" value arror for EURJPY. And After I try this formula then ENTER and later I input formula this like  ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY after Enter I

return cell and look at formula I saw formula as: ='MT4'|BID!EURjpy . Look at big letter "EURJPY" become "EURjpy" the last letter "jpy". But the other inputs ara this like.

Same formula. But only ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY formula change small letters after ENTER.Just part of EURJPY  as "jpy".

Why Error "N/A". Thanks a lot for interesteds for me for answers.

Good days all traders. Please help me.

Files:
mt4_import_error.jpg  178 kb
 
İbrahim EREN:

Hi,

I import all currencies  live price data from MT4 to Excel. Despite The other currencies show price, no problem,  but EURJPY currency show me as "N/A" value.
I try this formula in Excel to import prices; ='MT4'|BID!EURUSD . This formula work all currencies but EURJPY not.

What can be problem this "N/A" value arror for EURJPY. And After I try this formula then ENTER and later I input formula this like  ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY after Enter I

return cell and look at formula I saw formula as: ='MT4'|BID!EURjpy . Look at big letter "EURJPY" become "EURjpy" the last letter "jpy". But the other inputs ara this like.

Same formula. But only ='MT4'|BID!EURJPY formula change small letters after ENTER.Just part of EURJPY  as "jpy".

Why Error "N/A". Thanks a lot for interesteds for me for answers.

Good days all traders. Please help me.

DDE
New comment