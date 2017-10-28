detect MA Not touch Candle?!
Andreas Bauer: I would like ... Does anyone know a solution?!You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
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Hi,
I would like to have an indicator
that detects, when a Candle has not touched a MA for the first time.
Does anyone know a solution?!