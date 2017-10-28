detect MA Not touch Candle?!

New comment
 

Hi,

I would like to have an indicator

that detects, when a Candle has not touched a MA for the first time.


Does anyone know a solution?!

[Deleted]  
Andreas Bauer: I would like to have an indicator that detects, when a Candle has not touched a MA for the first time. Does anyone know a solution?!

Place a job request on the Freelance section for your specific needs.  I am sure you will get many offers to code such an indicator for you!

 
Andreas Bauer: I would like  ... Does anyone know a solution?!
You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
 

try

I hope it's something like that one.

New comment