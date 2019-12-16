watch list manipulation

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A timer within a EA that loads all watch symbols and supposed to weeds out the ones I dont want:

Sorts the List and displays the data

   list.Sort(sortVar);
   posY++;
   list.displayData(var,posY,sortVar);

the timer void:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|OnTimer                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   EventSetTimer(deltaTime);
   Print("EA CSI DATA1 deltaTime "+string(deltaTime));
//set and count the symbols data
   TotalSymbols=FindSymbols();
   ArrayResize(Symbols,TotalSymbols);
   ArrayResize(Descr,TotalSymbols);
   string var="variable";
//Clean up variables
   deleteVariables();
//set Headers 
   int posY=0;
   displayHeaders(var,posY,acceptableMargin,tf);
//clean up old display
   instrumentList list;
   list.Clear();
//Fill Market Watch - have to or does not have any values
   for(int j=0; j<TotalSymbols; j++)//all Instruments
     {
      if(!IsSymbolInMarketWatch(Symbols[j]))
         SymbolSelect(Symbols[j],true);
     }
//calculations on criterion
   bool isInWatch;
   for(int j=0; j<TotalSymbols; j++)//all Instruments
     {
      isInWatch=IsSymbolInMarketWatch(Symbols[j]);
      if(isInWatch)
         list.Add(new instrument(Symbols[j],Descr[j],tf,indPeriod,adxAgo,maxBars,equityRisk,acceptableMargin));
     }

   list.Sort(sortVar);
//shortenList
   list.shortenList(watchFill);

   posY++;//yaxis for display

          //show top watchfill symbols   
   list.displayData(var,posY,sortVar);

//write to file symbols that are of interest
   list.writeInstruments();

//remove dead wood
   for(int i=0; i<TotalSymbols; i++)//all Instruments
     {
      if(!list.isInTop(Symbols[i]))
        {
         isInWatch=SymbolSelect(Symbols[i],false);
         Print (Symbols[i]+" "+string(isInWatch));
        }
     }
  }


Output


All good short output with a few symbols shown!

Effect Required: Now I want to re populate the watch List with the symbols I have chosen : Documentation The symbol can be hidden from MarketWatch after 10 minutes .... 

SymbolSelect(Symbols[i],false);

Tried 3 methods:

1/. Loading Templates sequentially

2/. seperate Ea's for creation and filling watch list - documentation I think says no!

2/.stalling for eleven minutes - not nice but still couldn't delete unwanted symbols - last hope!

None worked out

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //|Top opportunities                                           |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   bool isInTop(string currPair,)
     {
      int count=0;
      for(instrument *j=GetFirstNode();j!=NULL;j=j.Next())
        {
         if(currPair==j.symbol)
            return true;
        }
      return false;
     }

Above is what I want to do - here im trying to remove symbols I dont want - doesnt work for documented reasons

So question might be what am I trying to do - hide them or remove them - or is it possible to perform both of these operations?

What I want to do is avoid polling unwanted symbols in the EA's 

void OnTick()
  {
  }

..and I want a watch list that is easy on the eye - just the symbols I want to see. If anyone has any ideas or can give me a pointer please comment.

 

Not sure if this is what you want to do, but this script toggles the market watch symbol list. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            FilterMarketWatch.mq4 |
//|                                      Copyright 2017, nicholishen |
//|                         https://www.forexfactory.com/nicholishen |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, nicholishen"
#property link      "https://www.forexfactory.com/nicholishen"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>

class ToggleWatchList
{
protected:
   bool              m_mode;
   CArrayString      m_default;
   CArrayString      m_desired;
public:
   ToggleWatchList():m_mode(false){}
  ~ToggleWatchList()
   {
      m_mode = true;
      Toggle();
   }
   void Init(string &symbol_array[])
   {
      for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(true);i++)
         m_default.Add(SymbolName(i,true));
      m_desired.AddArray(symbol_array);
   }
   void Toggle()
   {
      if(!m_mode)
      {
         for(int i=SymbolsTotal(true)-1;i>=0;i--)
            SymbolSelect(SymbolName(i,true),false);
         for(int i=0;i<m_desired.Total();i++)
         {
            for(int j=SymbolsTotal(false)-1;j>=0;j--)
            {
               if(StringFind(SymbolName(j,false),m_desired[i])>=0)
               {
                  SymbolSelect(SymbolName(j,false),true);
                  break;
               }
            }
         }
      }
      else
      {
         for(int i=SymbolsTotal(true)-1;i>=0;i--)
            SymbolSelect(SymbolName(i,true),false);
         for(int i=0;i<m_default.Total();i++)
            SymbolSelect(m_default[i],true);
      }
      m_mode= !m_mode;
   }  
};


void OnStart()
{
//---
   string symbols[]={"USDJPY","GBPUSD","EURUSD"};
   ToggleWatchList t;  
   t.Init(symbols);
   t.Toggle();
   Sleep(10000);
   t.Toggle();
   Sleep(10000);
   t.Toggle();
   Sleep(10000);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
nicholishen:

Not sure if this is what you want to do, but this script toggles the market watch symbol list. 

I tested your script and it worked as you described


I tested the code in my timer void:

void OnTimer()
  {
   EventSetTimer(deltaTime);
//set and count the symbols data
   TotalSymbols=FindSymbols();
   ArrayResize(Symbols,TotalSymbols);
   ArrayResize(Descr,TotalSymbols);
   string var="variable";
//Clean up variables
   deleteVariables();
//set Headers 
   int posY=0;
   displayHeaders(var,posY,acceptableMargin,tf);
//clean up old display
   instrumentList list;
   list.Clear();
//Fill Market Watch - have to or does not have any values
//for(int j=0; j<TotalSymbols; j++)//all Instruments
//  {
//   if(!IsSymbolInMarketWatch(Symbols[j]))
//      SymbolSelect(SymbolName(j,true),true);
//  }
//delete instruments that dont match criterion
   bool isInWatch;
   for(int j=0; j<TotalSymbols; j++)//all Instruments
     {
      isInWatch=IsSymbolInMarketWatch(Symbols[j]);
      if(isInWatch)
         list.Add(new instrument(Symbols[j],Descr[j],tf,indPeriod,adxAgo,maxBars,equityRisk,acceptableMargin));
     }
   list.Sort(sortVar);
//shortenList
   list.shortenList(watchFill);
//Fill putInWatch[]   
   string putInWatch[1000];
   int sizeofPutInWatch=list.createArray(putInWatch);
   Print("sizeofPutInWatchList: ",sizeofPutInWatch);
   ArrayResize(putInWatch,sizeofPutInWatch);
   Print("toggleList");
   ToggleWatchList t;
   t.Init(putInWatch);
   t.Toggle();
   Print("sleep1");
   Sleep(10000);
   t.Toggle();
   Print("sleep2");
   Sleep(10000);
   t.Toggle();
   Print("sleep3");
   Sleep(10000);
   posY++;//yaxis for display

          //show top watchfill symbols   
   list.displayData(var,posY,sortVar);

//write to file symbols that are of interest
   list.writeInstruments();
   Print("done!!!");
//remove dead wood
//for(int i=0; i<TotalSymbols; i++)//all Instruments
//  {
//   if(!list.isInTop(Symbols[i]))
//     {
//      isInWatch=SymbolSelect(Symbols[i],false);
//     // Print (Symbols[i]+" "+string(isInWatch));
//     }
//  }
  }
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //|Put in watch                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   int createArray(string  &array[])
     {
     int count=0;
      for(instrument *j=GetFirstNode();j!=NULL;j=j.Next())
        {
         array[count]=j.symbol;
         count++;
        }
        return count;
     }

Unfortunately the watch symbols list did not update to reflect the toggles.

list of events from running the above code. Watch list unchanged

I believe the reason is that I do some number crunching on the symbols in the list before it is toggled ... I think that is why the script works but the event above does not

Documentation:

Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window.
bool  SymbolSelect(
   string  name,       // symbol name
   bool    select      // add or remove
   );

Note

To get symbol data using functions for accessing timeseries and indicators, make sure that the symbol exists in the MarketWatch window. If the symbols is not available in Market watch, enable it using the SymbolSelect(symbol_name, true) function before you request the data.

The symbol can be hidden from MarketWatch after 10 minutes since the last access to the symbol history, i.e. since the call of functions like iOpen()iHigh()CopyTime() etc. This is due to the fact that the terminal stores symbol data for 10 minutes since the last access to them; after that unused data are automatically deleted from the terminal memory.

//--

Unless I've missed something I have tried changing the watch list contents after 11 minutes and it didnt work and is not really a solution. Think I need to reset the terminals symbols data. If this is true can someone agree. If I've gone wrong in my thinking please throw a little light

Many Thanks

Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
These are functions for working with timeseries and indicators. A timeseries differs from the usual data array by its reverse ordering - elements of timeseries are indexed from the end of an array to its begin (from the most recent data to the oldest ones). To copy the time-series values and indicator data, it's recommended to use dynamic...
 

** Of course if the watch list is not changeable for ten minutes after operation on historical data then I shouldnt be able to change the list manually either and guess what I can't :).

I'll try again with the ten minute delay before updating

 

tried this in the timer event:

.
.
.   
   string putInWatch[1000];
   int sizeofPutInWatch=list.createArray(putInWatch);
   Print("sizeofPutInWatchList: ",sizeofPutInWatch);
   ArrayResize(putInWatch,sizeofPutInWatch);
   Print("toggleList");
   Print ("starting Delay");
   Sleep(700000);//Minutes
   ToggleWatchList t;
   t.Init(putInWatch);
   t.Toggle();
   Print("sleep1");
   Sleep(10000);
   t.Toggle();

.

.

.

didn't work - no change in watch list contents but I was able to delete a symbol manually through mt4 terminal?

 

Ran the script toggleWatchList on a chart after my event timer had finished (no 11 minute delay) and it also could not toggle the watch list elements. So....Why the 11 minute hold failed programatically I don't know.

How to nullify the terminals storage of symbol data for 10 minutes is also unknown, unsearchable and maybe not a good idea?

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/124577

Maybe running two terminals one to periodically invoke the sort Timer and write to file. the other to do the trading and read the file generated from the first script.

Maybe this will be an answer but have to say not keen to have two terminal up. Better to code it but I thinks out of ideas unless I can delete the terminal variables some how?

MT4 support for multiple accounts?
MT4 support for multiple accounts?
  • 2010.03.14
  • www.mql5.com
Does Meta Trader support multiple accounts? I currently have two broker accounts one for long, one for short...
 

Ok .. I moved on to testing a multi-time frame multi-instrument system which renders a view of the watch list inapplicable for my case.

I leave the post as information for someone else stumbling down this road.

Many thanks

 

Hello everyone, i need help for coding....

i don't know why my script don't delete any symbol from market watch....

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         test.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   int total=SymbolsTotal(true);
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      string name=SymbolName(i,true);
      if(iMA(name,PERIOD_M1,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1)<iMA(name,PERIOD_M1,160,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1))
         bool deletesymbol=SymbolSelect(name,false);

     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
milad najjari:

Hello everyone, i need help for coding....

i don't know why my script don't delete any symbol from market watch....

Did you read the documentation?

 A symbol can't be removed if the symbol chart is open, or there are open orders for this symbol.

The symbol can be hidden from MarketWatch after 10 minutes since the last access to the symbol history, i.e. since the call of functions like iOpen(), iHigh(), CopyTime() etc. This is due to the fact that the terminal stores symbol data for 10 minutes since the last access to them; after that unused data are automatically deleted from the terminal memory.

 
Keith Watford:

Did you read the documentation?

 A symbol can't be removed if the symbol chart is open, or there are open orders for this symbol.

The symbol can be hidden from MarketWatch after 10 minutes since the last access to the symbol history, i.e. since the call of functions like iOpen(), iHigh(), CopyTime() etc. This is due to the fact that the terminal stores symbol data for 10 minutes since the last access to them; after that unused data are automatically deleted from the terminal memory.

thanks
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