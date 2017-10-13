update watch list programatically
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A timer within a EA that loads all watch symbols weeds out the ones I dont want:
Sorts the List and displays the data
the timer void:
All good short output with a few symbols shown!
Effect: Now I want to re populate the watch List : The symbol can be hidden from MarketWatch after 10 minutes ....
From documentation: the terminal stores symbol data for 10 minutes since the last access to them
Question: Anyone know is there anyway to clear specific terminal variables or another way to achieve the desired Effect?
If not I will try to use two templates with two EA's one loading and sorting data and writing to file...the other one displaying it ... hoping this may provide a solution since the watch can be cleared after ea Init it seems
At the moment I am struggling with my linux path but thats another topic.
I guess if I run two EAs one to write periodically the symbols I want to study and one to read file if changed (touched), to display the information I want...might work?