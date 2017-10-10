Nice code !
You can consider Freelance section. Regards.
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Im good in trading. Personal traders do a great trading. Looking for Development of a trading robot in MQL5/MQL4Develop a trading strategy and order a robot that can automatically trade in the forex and exchange markets (currencies, stocks, futures and CFDs) in accordance with your strategy projection of price from known points on the...
GABIEN: My question is who can change it?
- When you post code please use the SRC button! Please edit your post.
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urgent help.
Who can help change this code !
GABIEN:
Who can help change this code !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
Thank you.
Sergey Golubev:
Who can help change this code
Here they can help you https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Freelance service at MQL5.com
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I need a high low indicator that show the high low of bigger charts for Metatrader 5 Example 1 hour would show the high low of the candle on the 4 hour chart when price closes by 1 pip (pip value can be changed) within one bar ago's high or low give it an arrow up or downExample 2 15 min chart how the high low of the candle on the 1 hour I...
nobody
You've asked four times.
What part of don't you under stand?
OP GABIEN: Who can help change this code !Your question has already been answered three times.
#3 GABIEN:Who can help change this code !
#6 GABIEN: Who can help change this code
#8 GABIEN: nobody
#3 GABIEN:Who can help change this code !
#6 GABIEN: Who can help change this code
#8 GABIEN: nobody
#1 Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez: You can consider Freelance section. Regards.
#2 whroeder1: or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you
#7 Marco vd Heijden: Here they can help you https://www.mql5.com/en/job
#2 whroeder1: or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you
#7 Marco vd Heijden: Here they can help you https://www.mql5.com/en/job
What part of don't you under stand?
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My question is who can change it?
This is code :