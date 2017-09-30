linear regression of EMA

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Please tell me how to have this linear regression of EMA.

I tried to search topic but just linear regression of RSI.

Thank you very much 

 

Just found this indicator (hope it helps):

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LinearRegSlope V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving average with the linear regression algorithm and the signal line.

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Look good but how can we change to MT4?

 
saikoro:

Look good but how can we change to MT4?


I am not a coder so I can not change anything from MT5 to MT4 for example.
You should ask the coders in Freelance for help (I think - it will not be expensive by money because everything was elaborated for MT5 in CodeBase and by this article).

Or use something similar for MT4 - for example:

Linear Regression Moving Average Fast Calculation - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

 

The threads with the indicators (MT4) - 

  • Linear Regression Indicator - small thread of two pages
  • Lsma - indicators with the discussion - the thread 
  • Regression Analysis: MT4 indicators from Jan Arps tools 
  • Simple Linear Regression Trading system: good system from Linuxser
  • LSMA Experts and Indicators - the thread 
  • Linear Regression Moving Average in color - small thread 




Regression Analysis
Regression Analysis
  • 2009.03.06
  • www.mql5.com
New polynomial tools were developed: - PolyFitMA (attached). - PolyFitBands (attached); template. PolyFitBands_v1...
 

Thank you very much Sergey Golubev. I will try to modify it to what I usually use. 

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