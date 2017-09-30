linear regression of EMA
Just found this indicator (hope it helps):
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LinearRegSlope V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Moving average with the linear regression algorithm and the signal line.
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Look good but how can we change to MT4?
Look good but how can we change to MT4?
I am not a coder so I can not change anything from MT5 to MT4 for example.
You should ask the coders in Freelance for help (I think - it will not be expensive by money because everything was elaborated for MT5 in CodeBase and by this article).
Or use something similar for MT4 - for example:
Linear Regression Moving Average Fast Calculation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The threads with the indicators (MT4) -
- Linear Regression Indicator - small thread of two pages
- Lsma - indicators with the discussion - the thread
- Regression Analysis: MT4 indicators from Jan Arps tools
- Simple Linear Regression Trading system: good system from Linuxser
- LSMA Experts and Indicators - the thread
- Linear Regression Moving Average in color - small thread
- 2009.03.06
- www.mql5.com
Thank you very much Sergey Golubev. I will try to modify it to what I usually use.
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Please tell me how to have this linear regression of EMA.
I tried to search topic but just linear regression of RSI.
Thank you very much